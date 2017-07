Kontracepcija trīs reizes pieviļ britu iedzīvotāju, kura tagad ir četru mazu bērnu mamma

Out of the four children, Finn is by far the hardest work. I don't know if I have forgotten how challenging the big two were as toddlers or whether it is just his personality, but he is generally more difficult than the other three combined. Regardless, I love having all four of my small ones together and two whole weeks of no school, no preschool, no playgroups - just time.



A post shared by Bex // parenting blogger (@mummyadventure) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:59am PDT