Pirmie Ziemassvētki piecīšu ģimenē jeb Foto sveicieni no ASV

A post shared by ⒷⓇⒾⒶⓃⒶ ⓉⓊⓇⓃⒺⓇ ⒹⓇⒾⓈⓀⒺⓁⓁ (@driskell_quints_mom) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:47pm PST