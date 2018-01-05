Kā sociālajos tīklos vēstījusi pati Vanesa, viņas misija ir propagandēt sava ķermeņa iemīlēšanu un pieņemšanu. Viņa mudina sabiedrību pārstāt kultivēt un izplatīt pretrunīgi vērtētos stereotipus par to, kas ir skaists.
Savu vēstījumu pasaulei Vanesa sniedz ar jogu. Kuplo formu īpašniece ar staipīšanos nodarbojas visu cauru gadu un nemaz nekautrējas par sava ķermeņa nepilnībām. Arī sniegs un aukstums sievieti neattur no jogas nodarbībām brīvā dabā.
Turklāt Vanesa ir gana drosmīga, lai staipīšanos sniegā un mīnusos veiktu plikiem stilbiem, un viņas centieni iedvesmot sasnieguši gana daudz dzirdīgu ausu.
My practice helped me gain strength physically, But for me more importantly mentally too. I began to clear my mind and find stillness where it was just chaos. I started to see what I really wanted out of this life, and had the desire to really go for it. I got over others opinions of me, stopped hiding myself in the shadows per say, and started being me again. ↠ This practice is amazing in just how many ways it does change a person. Quite literally inside and out. I most likely sound like a crazy person sometimes when I try to explain how much this practice changed and shaped me. Forever grateful for it. ↠ ↠ Pose inspired by @nourishbytash & @aminahtaha 💕 Digging this @aloyoga Leo and Goddess legging combo so much 😍 ↠ #aloyoga #forwardfold #yogajourney #yogapractice #flexibility
A women’s instinct/intuition. A particular part I’m on in Women Who Run With Wolves. You know, that feeling deep down, or that voice in your mind, that tells you if its a good idea or to run like hell. That initial feeling you get with someone, a idea, a decision, is what your intution is telling you. ↠ I have done this a lot. Especially when meeting someone who has made me uncomfortable. Instead of acknowledging my intuition that is telling me this person is making me feel uneasy for a very very real reason. I brush it off as me being judgmental, over thinking it, or being a bitch. ↠ Had I listened to my intuition on a few occasions, I could have stayed out of harms way and avoided a few very painful situations. While reading that particular part in the book. I thought back to sooo many instances where I ignored it. How it was literally screaming at me to listen. ↠ So it’s something I very much need to work on myself. To listen to that inner instinct/intuition when it comes to how people make me feel, regardless how it could perceive me to others ↠ Also, I know some of you have gone and gotten this book. How are you liking it? I can barely put it down, absorbing all the information. ↠ ↠ Leo & Leg warmers by my fav @aloyoga 💋 ↠ #aloyoga #beagoddess #trustyourself #womenwhorunwithwolves #gypsy #handstand #inversionjunkie
Letting go is hard even after you’ve realized that is so much more important for you to find yourself. You grow so used to them being in your presence, having them there for comfort. You take on their hobbies, their passion. And in the mist you lose a bit of yourself each time. Starting to forget what you wants, likes, passions are. Letting go hurts. But once you do, and you heal from the hurt of letting go, you find this whole new person. You find yourself. Like wandering deep in the wilderness and finding the oasis in the middle of no-where. Don’t lose yourself when you are with someone else. I have. I have lost who I was as a person. I became someone else. I let go, it hurt like absolute hell. But I healed. And then I found myself, I found my spirit, my soul, my heart. I found these pieces of me I let go to fit into someone else life. . . Wearing one of my all time favourite @aloyoga Outfits 🙌🏻 #aloyoga #backbend #cobrapose #gypsysoul
Make this path yours, make this journey truly yours. To some none of us are ever Yogi enough. Our shape isn’t right. Our asana practice isn’t right. Our clothing isn’t right. But that is just noise, judgments that need to be set aside. I see many “yogis” who are so judgmental of others, it literally makes me sad. Who feel they are more enlightened and “ knowing” because they are a yogi. Set the titles, the judgment aside, and be at peace♥️ We are all here to practice in our way We are all here for peace, love, and to be in a judgment free zone Where we can flow, take the journey into the self, with confidence and safety. Lets remember that, When ego and judgment try to take over. Put it aside and breathe. Let those fall away, like peeling layers off. And just be happy yoga has connected so many of us, for love and unity. _ Wearing my favourite @aloyoga ♥️ #aloyoga #loveyourself #loveyourbody #curvyyoga #practiceandalliscoming
Someone will either respect you or they won’t. You don’t need to dress modest to be respected. @gypsyon__ being one of my biggest inspirations for her words and beliefs ♥️ _ You do you. ♥️ _ _ Outfit @aloyoga 🤟🏻 making me feel like a badass on and off the mat. _ #aloyoga #beagoddess #cobrapose #loveyourself #yogainspiration #snowga #bestrong #curvyyoga
“No matter how many times she is pushed down, she bounds back up.” Women who run with the wolves. I recently started reading this book and I am just amazed at how true and captivating it is just in the first few pages. Everything I’ve read in it so far has spoken to my soul on so many levels. I wish I had read this so much sooner. I think this is one book. Every women should read. _ _ Outfit @aloyoga 🤘🏻 #aloyoga #beagoddess #splits #gypsysoul #wildwomen #womenwhorunwiththewolves
I love my curves. I love all the pieces of me. I tell myself these daily, because the power of thought is one of our greatest tools and gifts. What you think, what vibe you put out there, is what you attract. So if you want chance, start with how you think. Tell yourself you are amazing, you are a goddess. Tell your self how much love yourself. Put out positive vibes. Only think about what you want, and the good things. The power of thought is insanely powerful. Use it. _ Many of you keep asking how I do these snowga shots/ if I’m cold. Well there is snow on the ground, so its certainly not as warm as I’d like out. But its always warm given the time of year when I do go out to shoot. I always have a hot liquid with me + big wintery clothing I dress overtop of my outfit. So I’m never without super warm clothing for long. I love to create, I wear what I pick that day regardless of what is its ( shorts, Leo, leggings) and I make the best of the weather that is around me. _ But I am very grateful @aloyoga made such soft and easy to layer clothing ❤️ Especially this Leo and leg warmers. _ #aloyoga #beagoddess #backbend #yogainspiration #loveyourbody #loveandalliscoming #urdhvadhanurasana
Your practice is not defined by how advanced your asana’s are. I used to look at advanced poses and think I would have to do them to really be doing yoga. And of course when I couldn’t I would feel defeated. But after awhile I realized that kind of thinking was just silly. My practice is mine. It is what I make of it. I decided it was better to be inspired at others hard work to be able to do THOSE advanced poses, and be inspired to just continue to work hard at my own practice. Whether I got to do advanced poses or not. I was inspired to stick with it and work hard. And so I did. I continued to be inspired by those who put in the countless hours to do the poses they can do. It’s what got me able to do some of the poses I do. But the advanced poses were not the goal. I used their dedication as inspiration to stick with it. Regardless of the outcome. _ _ _ #aloyoga #beagoddess #chinstand #splits #yogapractice #yogainspiration
I was his property. I wasn’t a human, I wasn’t a being. I was simply, property. When your in an abusive relationship, its hard to tell how bad it actually is. You try to rationalize their behaviour, start to even believe they are right, you deserved it. _ Anyone who isn’t in the relationship can see how bad it is, and they will do their best to help you see it. But it’s hard. You love this person. You believe they love you too. You believe they will change. You believe them when they say they are sorry and it won’t happen again. You don’t want to believe that its as bad as everyone says. You want to believe they will change, and that last time he struck you, was really the last time. _ When you get the courage to get out, to run the fuck away. And you look back. You see how lucky you are to escape. You see how bad it was. You see you were this close to being gone. It will hit you in waves, of feeling free, and then feeling afraid because your out here on your own. Don’t ever look back. Stay free. That feeling is priceless. _ These feelings and memories are a bit tricky for me to write. Many I have put away in a lock box in my mind, and sometimes its just hard to find the words for this. I will say this. If you are in a relationship and you have to ask yourself or ask someone else, is this an abusive relationship? It most likely is. loveisrespect.org if you do need help ❤️ _ _ _ _ #curvyyoga #bestrong #yogaeverydamnday #loveyourself #metoo