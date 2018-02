Dārta_ My best friends husband is from Estonia and just a few days ago he told me how weird it seems to him- celebrating a name day. Indeed, there are a lot of countries where nobody actually cares about where in the calendar their given name is written. But not here in Latvia. I believe- more people know and remember to send greetings and their best wishes exactly in this day, - and I dare to assure that it’s more popular and celebrated than...birthday. Louder. Wider. Familiar to everyone. Moreover, I know that special feeling to actually choose the name for myself. That is why celebrating ones name day doesn’t seem so obvious for me. This is a day I actually earned to myself_ #nameday #darta #dartadanevica #bathtubgoals #6 #february

