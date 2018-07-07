Aktrise savā privātajā "Instagram" tīklā padalījusies ar vairākiem skaistiem foto, kurā iespējams novērtēt viņas auguma sievišķīgās aprises, kā arī jauneklīgo izskatu.
Zeltiņai komplimenti par viņas peldkostīmu un izskatu biruši kā no pārpilnības raga. Ar tiem Zeltiņu apbērusi ne tikai televīzijas raidījumu vadītāja Dagmāra Legante, uzņēmēja Santa Kola, bet arī modes dāma un žurnāliste Maija Silova un citi sekotāji.
Sekotāju sajūsma par juteklisko Zeltiņas foto mērāma vairākos simtos "patīk" sirsniņu, kā arī tie ir vienisprātis – aktrise peldkostīmā izskatās satriecoši.
Instead of worrying about the choices that other people make, focus on your own choices. 🙏 Spend your time making your life the best that it can be instead of spending your time gossiping and tearing down others. 👁 Live YOUR life, not everyone else's life. 🦋🦋🦋 Stop being externally judgmental and start being aware of your own life. 👀Spend so much time improving yourself that you have no time left to judge the actions of others!😇 #motivations #motivation #legendbeach #lifeisbeautiful #life #lifeline #dzīve #lavita #lavitaèbella #lavitaebella