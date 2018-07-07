Aktrise savā privātajā "Instagram" tīklā padalījusies ar vairākiem skaistiem foto, kurā iespējams novērtēt viņas auguma sievišķīgās aprises, kā arī jauneklīgo izskatu.

Zeltiņai komplimenti par viņas peldkostīmu un izskatu biruši kā no pārpilnības raga. Ar tiem Zeltiņu apbērusi ne tikai televīzijas raidījumu vadītāja Dagmāra Legante, uzņēmēja Santa Kola, bet arī modes dāma un žurnāliste Maija Silova un citi sekotāji.

Sekotāju sajūsma par juteklisko Zeltiņas foto mērāma vairākos simtos "patīk" sirsniņu, kā arī tie ir vienisprātis – aktrise peldkostīmā izskatās satriecoši.

After such a long working week , Friday never felt so fine!🦋💎

A post shared by AGNESE ZELTINA (@actressagnesezeltina) on Jul 6, 2018 at 7:07am PDT