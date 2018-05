These mornings. And days,when things finally fall into place and evey moment has a right taste of an endless umami_ ph.cr. @euzha. Always looking like a fairy in @katyakatyalondon , and morning chemex (or clever) filled with @kalvecoffee . Magical combination (and, nop, nothing is sponsored or advertised here, except feelings)_ #home #coffee #kalvecoffee #katyakatyalondon #gsplove

A post shared by Darta Danevica (@darta_avant) on May 24, 2018 at 11:00pm PDT