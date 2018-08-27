Jau vēstīts, ka Pīlēnu otrā meita piedzima 15. augustā. Meitenīte tika nosaukta par Ģertrūdi. Jāatzīmē, ka Mārtiņa un Santas ģimenē aug arī viņu pirmdzimtā Frīda, kā arī meita Maija un dēls Andrejs no Santas pirmās laulības ar grupas "Prāta vētra" mūziķi Māri Mihelsonu.
Gan Santa, gan Mārtiņš kopš Ģertrūdes piedzimšanas "Instagram" tīklā padalījušies ar vairākiem aizkustinošiem un ģimeniskiem foto, kas izpelnījušies sarkanās sirsniņas jeb "patīk" un arī jūsmīgus komentārus.
Īpaši lielu popularitāti guvis Santas publiskots foto, kurā iemūžināti visi četri viņas bērni. Mazo Ģertrūdi momentuzņēmumā auklē 11 gadus vecā Maija
"Šodien pie brokastu galda smējāmies – tie visi ir mūsējie, nevienam nenāks pakaļ! ? Nav viegli, menedžments baigais, bet ir katra mirkļa vērts!" bildes aprakstā vēstījusi Santa.
My funny company... 📸 @gala_and_faina
MOTHERHOOD WEDNESDAY since I’m not bloging for years now, I still receive lettters, notes etc about how I manage my time, kids fashion, family travel, health... To sum it all up I’m starting this insta blog and will share once a week my expierence on different motherhood issues! TODAY: getting to know each other! Meet your baby! A week ago I gave birth to my 4th baby- girl Gertrude. Instead of having all 4 at home, we decided to have a different, more relaxed approach with the help of our dear nanny and relatives. So Andreys (8) was sent to a soccer camp, Maya (11) in the countryside, Frida (1,6) at the seaside with nanny. Now I have more time to figure out Gertrude’s habits, have a little rest from work and feel more feminine than ever. 100% attention and love is the best I can give our newcomer. Welcome home! + brestfeeding is important, and to give it a good start it’s great to be stress free and baby can take all the time she needs. You are welcome to ask questions, tell your own expierence and just become part of the comunity!