🍑 Try it!! What I did today (Leg and booty day) 1. Leg curls 4x20 2. Squats 4x15,15,12,10 (with each set +5kg) 3. Hip thrusters 5x15,15,12,12,10 (again with each set put more weight) 4. Leg press 4x15 (slow n deep) 5.kick backs 3x15,15,12 6. Superset- hip adduction&hip abdication both together, one after another (3 circuits each 20x) Enjoy Girls! 🔥 🍑

A post shared by Paula Freimane (@paolafreeman) on Jan 2, 2018 at 2:52am PST