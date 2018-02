1 month down, 11 to go. How is your 2018 going? Many of you have been DMing me that you are losing your New Years Motivation. Let’s change that! If you’ve been exercising daily and eating healthy regularly but not seeing any changes in your body, that’s okay! It can take weeks for you to notice change - and we’re talking very small changes - so don’t give up just yet! Here’s some advice I shared on my blog: Start with small, manageable goals. You’re going to reach your goal of “getting one push up” faster and sooner than you’re going to step on the scale or look in the mirror and like what you see. So start small, and build on each accomplishment. Pretty soon that one push up will turn to two, five, ten, and you’ll be one step closer to the body of your dreams. Work hard, and don’t give up! 💪Trust the process

