I get a lot of questions on how I get motivated daily to go to gym and eat healthy. First off all- I don’t think of it as a duty. I have realized that gym sessions and healthy food makes me do even more than I usually did before I started to work out. Second. I’m not getting any younger. Next year I’ll turn 30. And I believe on that day I’ll be in the best shape of my life. Third. I’m so lucky to be married to the most motivated and healthy lifestyle psycho I know lol 😂 It’s easy to fall off the wagon if someone next to you eat unhealthy. Sometimes I seriously believe that Gints would rather die from hunger than eat some junk food 😆 Last but not least. I believe your appearance is not only your respect to yourself but also for those around you. It means nothing that you already have found the person you want to grow old with, that you are married. Respect your other half by taking care of yourself.

A post shared by Juta Valdmane (@jutavaldmane) on Feb 1, 2018 at 1:22am PST