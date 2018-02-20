The symbol on my necklace is the Sun Sign (Saule) ☀️ It's an ornament used in ancient Latvian culture 🇱🇻 The small free space in the middle represents the soul, and the 8 branches around it are the stages of spiritual and moral growth the soul must go through during a lifetime. The sun is the best protector. It is known as a source of warm, light, creative energy and strength from the divine origin. I love the meaning behind it and have been wearing everyday for good luck ♥️#LV100

