Dziedātāja ir dzimusi Riodežaneiro, bet viņā rit arī latviešu asinis – meitenes tēvs ir Latvijas un Brazīlijas dubultpilsonis, jo viņa māte ir dzimusi Liepājā un augusi Rīgā. Lauras mamma ir portugāļu izcelsmes brazīliete.

2005. gadā meitenes ģimene pārcēlās uz dzīvi ASV, bet šobrīd jauniete dzīvo Ņujorkā, kur pērn absolvēja Kolumbijas Universitāti, iegūstot maģistra grādu mūzikā.

Laura savu pirmo melodiju sarakstīja 11 gadu vecumā, un kopš tā laika viņa ir publicējusi vairāk nekā 100 oriģinālas dziesmas. Tāpat jaunietes kontā ir divi albumi.

Pirms diviem gadiem Laura sarakstīja dziesmu "Miracle", kas veltīta ceļu satiksmes negadījumu upuriem.

Dziedātājas pārstāvji arī informējuši, ka Laura ir strādājusi kā dziedātājas Dženiferas Lopesas portugāļu valodas vokālā trenere.

Jaunās skatuves mākslinieces gaitām iespējams sekot līdzi arī viņas "Instagram" profilā, kur Laura ļauj ielūkoties gan savos profesionālās dzīves piedzīvojumos, gan ikdienas gaitās.

