Dziedātāja ir dzimusi Riodežaneiro, bet viņā rit arī latviešu asinis – meitenes tēvs ir Latvijas un Brazīlijas dubultpilsonis, jo viņa māte ir dzimusi Liepājā un augusi Rīgā. Lauras mamma ir portugāļu izcelsmes brazīliete.
2005. gadā meitenes ģimene pārcēlās uz dzīvi ASV, bet šobrīd jauniete dzīvo Ņujorkā, kur pērn absolvēja Kolumbijas Universitāti, iegūstot maģistra grādu mūzikā.
Laura savu pirmo melodiju sarakstīja 11 gadu vecumā, un kopš tā laika viņa ir publicējusi vairāk nekā 100 oriģinālas dziesmas. Tāpat jaunietes kontā ir divi albumi.
Pirms diviem gadiem Laura sarakstīja dziesmu "Miracle", kas veltīta ceļu satiksmes negadījumu upuriem.
Dziedātājas pārstāvji arī informējuši, ka Laura ir strādājusi kā dziedātājas Dženiferas Lopesas portugāļu valodas vokālā trenere.
Jaunās skatuves mākslinieces gaitām iespējams sekot līdzi arī viņas "Instagram" profilā, kur Laura ļauj ielūkoties gan savos profesionālās dzīves piedzīvojumos, gan ikdienas gaitās.
The symbol on my necklace is the Sun Sign (Saule) ☀️ It's an ornament used in ancient Latvian culture 🇱🇻 The small free space in the middle represents the soul, and the 8 branches around it are the stages of spiritual and moral growth the soul must go through during a lifetime. The sun is the best protector. It is known as a source of warm, light, creative energy and strength from the divine origin. I love the meaning behind it and have been wearing everyday for good luck ♥️#LV100
My trip to Riga has been amazing! Met with my family, walked around Old Town (Vecrīga)... 🇱🇻 Es esmu ļoti priecīga būt šeit! . 🇧🇷 To adorando estar aqui na Letônia com a minha família gente! Riga é uma fofura só! ✨ . P.S.: posting daily on instastories about my Latvian adventures! Check it out to keep up ☀️ #Latvia #Riga #Supernova2018
• Can we all take a moment to just acknowledge the fact that none of us need make up to feel beautiful? Make up is art to me, and I love it. I hate feeling like I depend on it to feel like myself sometimes. The amount of time and money it can take as well... scares me. That's no way to live! I often catch myself with those insecurities, so I'm posting this cause yo, that's my face! I need to embrace it more often! So ladies, here's to embracing that bare face of yours, a canvas that likes a little extra color sometimes, but doesn't NEED any extra strokes to be a beauty! 🙃💛😘 Happy Sunday loves!• . . . . . . #nomakeup #barefaced #naturalhair #naturallook #iwokeuplikethis #beauty