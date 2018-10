View this post on Instagram

Open for Business. . This is it. It is the last week to enjoy some art around Rīga. The #rigabiennial will be open to visit until 28.10. . Artist Michael Landy has appropriated one of the old newspaper kiosks in Rīga and has annexed it to the United Kingdom. It offers a humorous critique of the predicament his home country has recently manoeuvred itself into. As a consequence of Brexit, the UK is likely to have to deal with higher import tariffs and limited export quotas when trading with the EU. Hence the UK is urgently in need of new trading partners. To alleviate these problems a little, kiosk sells typical British merchandise. Go look for yourselves.



