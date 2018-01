I appreciate what Jack is trying to accomplish here, and I agree that phones are so annoying at shows. But I think this is too extreme and kind of obsessive....especially seeing there have been so many mass shootings at large concerts these days. It also makes me uncomfortable being a young woman in a huge crowd and potentially not having access to my phone in case I was put in a very uncomfortable or threatening situation.



