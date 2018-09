View this post on Instagram

Today marks the release or the new Laibach album artwork, that we designed. This is our first Laibach album design. It is based on Korean painting we modified in many ways. This is what @muterecords published yesterday on their press release: "The cover was created by Metastazis studio, who has previously collaborated with Laibach and oversaw visuals across the band’s North Korean project. Valnoir explains, “Laibach and NSK have been without any doubt the most influential artists in my career. And since I was in charge of most of the visual elements for Laibach’s North Korean project, it was both logical and easy for me to dive into this fantastic and monumental project!” We are very proud to show it today. #laibach #thesoundofmusic #soundofmusic #digitalpainting #northkorea #dprk #kimilsung #children #laibachkunst #metastazis #artwork #trompettededehnsora #fautlsavoirhein



