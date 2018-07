Tetovētāja no ASV iekopj dārzu gotu stilā – ziedi un augi tikai melnā krāsā

Holy fuck! I just got home to this bloom! This is one of the more rare species of Petunia called "Night Sky." With the exception of my Moonflowers, this petunia is the only non-black flower I have in my garden. I was going to post a photo of it but the petals are so unbelievable that I had to post a video so you would KNOW IT'S NOT PHOTOSHOPPED! Staring at her is like staring into the cosmos. 🖤✨ [thank you to @warrensgarden for gifting me this special petunia]

