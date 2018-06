Vīrietis izglābj nelaimē nonākušu kaķēnu, kas beigās izrādās lūsis

A rescued stray kitten turned out to not be what the finder expected. Join us in welcoming our first bobcat kitten of the summer! Due to the location found (a car lot in a busy setting) and the fact that it was alone overnight, we determined the risk to her health in attempting a reunite wasn't as important as getting her into care. She'll spend a few days here stabilizing then we'll transfer her to another rehabber who works with bobcats. She'll eventually return to the wild. In the meantime... Enjoy! #notapet #wildliferehab #wildlife #wildlifehospital #keepthemwild

