Incidentā neviens cilvēks nav guvis ievainojumus.

Beļģijas mediji ziņoja, ka pēc incidenta evakuēta dzelzeļa stacija, tiesa, šos apgalvojumus noliedz varas iestāžu pārstāvji.

Notikuma vietā eksperti ir paņēmuši lodes pārpalikumus, kā arī nosūtījuši tos laboratorijai. Pašlaik policija meklē incidenta sarīkotāju, atzīmē medijs.

Arī vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji iemūžinājuši foto no notikuma vietas.

Seule une petite partie du hall de la Gare du Midi est fermée par la police et des militaires. Pas beaucoup de précisions sur ce qu'il s'est passé @lesoir pic.twitter.com/KwQVAme935— Jenné Tom (@TomJenne) May 9, 2018

Police incident at Brussels South/Gare du Midi station. Tram station taped off, multiple police vehicles, helicopter overhead. Panic among passengers at first but calm now. pic.twitter.com/aVB5JfJMVC

— Andrew Gray (@andrew_r_gray) May 9, 2018

Helicopters circling over our heads while more emergency services arrive on scene.

— Coen Jacobs (@CoenJacobs) May 9, 2018