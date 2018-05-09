Incidentā neviens cilvēks nav guvis ievainojumus.

Beļģijas mediji ziņoja, ka pēc incidenta evakuēta dzelzeļa stacija, tiesa, šos apgalvojumus noliedz varas iestāžu pārstāvji.

Notikuma vietā eksperti ir paņēmuši lodes pārpalikumus, kā arī nosūtījuši tos laboratorijai. Pašlaik policija meklē incidenta sarīkotāju, atzīmē medijs.

Arī vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji iemūžinājuši foto no notikuma vietas.