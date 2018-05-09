Incidentā neviens cilvēks nav guvis ievainojumus.
Beļģijas mediji ziņoja, ka pēc incidenta evakuēta dzelzeļa stacija, tiesa, šos apgalvojumus noliedz varas iestāžu pārstāvji.
Notikuma vietā eksperti ir paņēmuši lodes pārpalikumus, kā arī nosūtījuši tos laboratorijai. Pašlaik policija meklē incidenta sarīkotāju, atzīmē medijs.
Arī vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji iemūžinājuši foto no notikuma vietas.
Seule une petite partie du hall de la Gare du Midi est fermée par la police et des militaires. Pas beaucoup de précisions sur ce qu'il s'est passé @lesoir pic.twitter.com/KwQVAme935— Jenné Tom (@TomJenne) May 9, 2018
Police incident at Brussels South/Gare du Midi station. Tram station taped off, multiple police vehicles, helicopter overhead. Panic among passengers at first but calm now. pic.twitter.com/aVB5JfJMVC
— Andrew Gray (@andrew_r_gray) May 9, 2018
Helicopters circling over our heads while more emergency services arrive on scene.
— Coen Jacobs (@CoenJacobs) May 9, 2018
Pikapolonica : What happens in brussels south station ? What's happening at the Gare du Midi? #brusselzuid pic.twitter.com/OvfJFOWtGO https://t.co/jctpNGphcv
— timothy sisters (@timothysisters) May 9, 2018
La gare refonctionne normalement #garedumidi #bruxelles pic.twitter.com/olyYAr783h
— Jeremy Audouard (@Jeremyaudouard) May 9, 2018
La police boucle les accès #garedumidi #Bruxelles pic.twitter.com/rskS5JKGSy
— Jeremy Audouard (@Jeremyaudouard) May 9, 2018