Piektdienas naktī Keiptaunā nolijuši 8 milimetri.

Pilsētiņas iedzīvotāji pēdējā laikā ļoti taupīgi rīkojušies ar ūdens patēriņu, jo pastāvējušas bažas, ka tas varētu beigties.

Varas iestāžu pārstāvji janvārī atļāvuši vien 50 litrus dienā – tas būtu pietiekami, lai vienreiz noskalotos, kā arī reizi dienā nolaistu tualetes poda ūdeni. Savukārt veļas mazgāšana ir iespējama tikai vienu reizi nedēļā.

Kā atzīmē BBC, pēdējo trīs gadu laikā Keiptaunu ļoti maz skāruši nokrišņi.

Piektdienas lietusgāžu laikā daudzi izmantoja izdevību, lai uzkrātu ūdeni, ko pēc tam izmantot varētu augu laistīšanai, drēbju mazgāšanai vai tualetes poda noskalošanai.

Vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji arī pauduši savu prieku par lietu Keiptaunā.

Meantime in Cape Town 👇

we harvested rain... pic.twitter.com/80quZo9PWC— Cape Town 🌨 (@CapeTown) February 9, 2018

So this is what went down in Cape Town yesterday, we got some amazing rain! It's all about harvesting! pic.twitter.com/aBHZvRCWxU— Brett Nattrass (@brettnattrass) February 10, 2018

The sound or rain in Cape Town 🙌— Khanyisa Tyoda (@Makhanyak) February 9, 2018

RAIN in Cape Town #drought - I'll forever be aware of the value of rain . The smell, sound and feel of it ....joyful gratitude 👏🏻— Dr. Eve (@Dr_Eve) February 9, 2018

Good morning tweeplings It was so good to see and hear the rain ☔️☔️☔️ in #CapeTown last night. Keep 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for more ☔️ Fab and Blessed Saturday all.— Mark Liverpool (@mhliverpool) February 10, 2018

In a restaurant in Cape Town and suddenly the rain hits - everyone goes outside to see. It's been a while #WaterCrisis pic.twitter.com/TylBp8HPZP— James Longman (@JamesAALongman) February 9, 2018

🌧 8mm of overnight rain recorded at our affiliate weather station in Cape Town!!! Whether catchment area rainfall had any impact on #DayZero should become clearer when dam levels are released on Monday. pic.twitter.com/IiIXRwzite— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 10, 2018