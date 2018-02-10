Piektdienas naktī Keiptaunā nolijuši 8 milimetri.

Pilsētiņas iedzīvotāji pēdējā laikā ļoti taupīgi rīkojušies ar ūdens patēriņu, jo pastāvējušas bažas, ka tas varētu beigties.

Varas iestāžu pārstāvji janvārī atļāvuši vien 50 litrus dienā – tas būtu pietiekami, lai vienreiz noskalotos, kā arī reizi dienā nolaistu tualetes poda ūdeni. Savukārt veļas mazgāšana ir iespējama tikai vienu reizi nedēļā.

Kā atzīmē BBC, pēdējo trīs gadu laikā Keiptaunu ļoti maz skāruši nokrišņi.

Piektdienas lietusgāžu laikā daudzi izmantoja izdevību, lai uzkrātu ūdeni, ko pēc tam izmantot varētu augu laistīšanai, drēbju mazgāšanai vai tualetes poda noskalošanai.

Vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji arī pauduši savu prieku par lietu Keiptaunā.