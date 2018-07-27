Varasiestāžu pārstāvji skaidroja, ka automašīna apturēta, jo tā nav bijusi apdrošināta. Automašīnas vadītājs ticis arestēts par vairākiem pārkāpumiem.

Policijas pārstāvji no jautājumiem par zirga stāvokli izvairās.

'Stopped' your Ford Transit there's a horse.... INSIDE! 🎼

Store Street Roads Policing Unit stopped this van for no insurance. It was also discovered there was quite a large horse being transported in the back!

Driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/6PbiEQhODa— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 27, 2018