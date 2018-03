A very sad day at Hamelin Bay today as I came across 150+ beached whales whilst on a morning run. It knocks the air from your lungs to see these beautiful creatures either dead or struggling for their lives knowing that it's part of nature and there is very little we can do to assist. The few other onlookers on the beach were also silenced for words and there was a very somber and regretful atmosphere amongst everyone. Why does it happen? It makes you appreciate every moment and the natural landscapes around us even more. Take care everyone. #hamelinbay #whales #beachedwhales

A post shared by Sam Maffett (@angleseaadventurer) on Mar 22, 2018 at 9:35pm PDT