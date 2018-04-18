Ar tādām atziņām ministrs publiski nācis klajā otrdienas vakarā. Lai pamatotu savu domu, viņš citējis seno eposu "Mahābharāta". Ministrs uzsvēra, ka eposa teksts pierāda ne vien interneta, bet arī satelīttehnoloģiju esamību senajiem indiešiem.

Amatpersona to pamatoja ar eposa daļu, kurā viens no tēliem ar gaisa plūsmas palīdzību spēja nodot informāciju par kauju jūdzēm tālu savam karalim. Tas liecinot par tehnoloģiju esamību, uzskata ministrs.

Ministra atziņas ne visi uztvēruši nopietni un tviteri daudzi indieši sākuši ministru izmēdīt.

This raises a few questions. Why didn't Abhimanyu ask Quora how to escape the Chakravyuha? Why did Sanjay narrate the Kurukshetra War when Siri could have done it? Also, Krishna really should have streamed the Bhagavad-Gita on Facebook Live. https://t.co/vrauX1UIpZ #Mahabharata — Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) April 17, 2018

The chief minister of India’s Tripura state says that his country has been using the Internet since the era of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

So I think that would mean around the 10th century BC.

No wonder India leads the world in trolls.https://t.co/SBqWZ2fgMM

cc: @algore

— Arif Rafiq (@ArifCRafiq) April 18, 2018