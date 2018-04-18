Ar tādām atziņām ministrs publiski nācis klajā otrdienas vakarā. Lai pamatotu savu domu, viņš citējis seno eposu "Mahābharāta". Ministrs uzsvēra, ka eposa teksts pierāda ne vien interneta, bet arī satelīttehnoloģiju esamību senajiem indiešiem.

Amatpersona to pamatoja ar eposa daļu, kurā viens no tēliem ar gaisa plūsmas palīdzību spēja nodot informāciju par kauju jūdzēm tālu savam karalim. Tas liecinot par tehnoloģiju esamību, uzskata ministrs.

Ministra atziņas ne visi uztvēruši nopietni un tviteri daudzi indieši sākuši ministru izmēdīt.





Tiesa, Debs nav pirmais indiešu ministrs, kurš dažādu moderno tehnoloģiju izgudrošanas lomu piedēvējis senajiem indiešiem.

2014. gadā Indijas premjerministrs Narendra Modi Mumbajas slimnīcā personālam skaidroja, ka kosmētiskā ķirurģija eksistēja jau senajā Indijā.

Savukārt pērn septembrī izglītības ministrs Satjapals Singhs paziņoja, ka lidmašīna pirmo reizi ir pieminēta senajā eposā "Rāmājana", norāda BBC.