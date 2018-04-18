Ar tādām atziņām ministrs publiski nācis klajā otrdienas vakarā. Lai pamatotu savu domu, viņš citējis seno eposu "Mahābharāta". Ministrs uzsvēra, ka eposa teksts pierāda ne vien interneta, bet arī satelīttehnoloģiju esamību senajiem indiešiem.
Amatpersona to pamatoja ar eposa daļu, kurā viens no tēliem ar gaisa plūsmas palīdzību spēja nodot informāciju par kauju jūdzēm tālu savam karalim. Tas liecinot par tehnoloģiju esamību, uzskata ministrs.
Ministra atziņas ne visi uztvēruši nopietni un tviteri daudzi indieši sākuši ministru izmēdīt.
This raises a few questions. Why didn't Abhimanyu ask Quora how to escape the Chakravyuha? Why did Sanjay narrate the Kurukshetra War when Siri could have done it? Also, Krishna really should have streamed the Bhagavad-Gita on Facebook Live. https://t.co/vrauX1UIpZ #Mahabharata
— Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) April 17, 2018
Well I hope they at-least had better #bandwidth than what present day #ISPs offer...#internet #bizarre #HeadlineGrabbinghttps://t.co/PLKMXstmkK
— Kshitij Nagar (@KshitijNagar) April 18, 2018
The chief minister of India’s Tripura state says that his country has been using the Internet since the era of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.
So I think that would mean around the 10th century BC.
No wonder India leads the world in trolls.https://t.co/SBqWZ2fgMM
cc: @algore
— Arif Rafiq (@ArifCRafiq) April 18, 2018
The anti-intellectualism and regressive streak from sections of the BJP continues to astound and worry. Rather than solve today’s problems they’re busy romanticizing a fictional past that never existed. Pathetic and embarrassing. https://t.co/QqTxXZFL9F
— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) April 18, 2018
Tiesa, Debs nav pirmais indiešu ministrs, kurš dažādu moderno tehnoloģiju izgudrošanas lomu piedēvējis senajiem indiešiem.
2014. gadā Indijas premjerministrs Narendra Modi Mumbajas slimnīcā personālam skaidroja, ka kosmētiskā ķirurģija eksistēja jau senajā Indijā.
Savukārt pērn septembrī izglītības ministrs Satjapals Singhs paziņoja, ka lidmašīna pirmo reizi ir pieminēta senajā eposā "Rāmājana", norāda BBC.