#breaking: Reports indicate that several people have been injured and killed following yet another #earthquake in eastern in #Kirmansah .Until now, 2 citizen of Salas-e Babajani has been killed and more than 241 injured. #KRMASHAN #Rojhelat #Kurdistan pic.twitter.com/tckDZbj7t2

— Gulbakh Bahrami (@GolbaxB) August 26, 2018