Pirms incidenta, vīrietis esot sitis pa termināla logu, cenšoties pievērst personāla uzmanību un panākt, ka lidmašīna apstājas. Pēc tam viņam izdevās aizskriet līdz lēni braucošajai lidmašīnai, taču policija vīrieti panāca un aizturēja, vēsta BBC.

Lidostas pārstāvis savā paziņojumā norādīja, ka vīrietis un sieviete kavēja aviokompānijas "Ryanair" reisu uz Amsterdamu un ieradās pie iekāpšanas vārtiem jau tad, kad tie bija slēgti. Tāpat paziņojumā teikts, ka, vispirms, vīrieti aizkavējis "Ryanair" personāls, bet pēc tam viņu aizturējusi lidostas policija.

Avioreiss no Dublinas uz Amsterdamu aizkavējās par 21 minūti.

A late passenger has been pinned to the ground by @DublinAirport police after running out of the terminal towards the plane pleading and shouting at the pilot to wait. 1/...@BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/TJL22qfNCt— Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) September 27, 2018

Moments earlier he’d been inside banging on the window of the terminal asking ground crew to hold the plane. He somehow made it out to the Ryanair aircraft which was taxiing. When police arrived there was a scuffle and he was pinned to the tarmac. 2/... @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/mzEbD6fHyw — Declan Harvey (@NewsDeclan) September 27, 2018