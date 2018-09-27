Pirms incidenta, vīrietis esot sitis pa termināla logu, cenšoties pievērst personāla uzmanību un panākt, ka lidmašīna apstājas. Pēc tam viņam izdevās aizskriet līdz lēni braucošajai lidmašīnai, taču policija vīrieti panāca un aizturēja, vēsta BBC.

Lidostas pārstāvis savā paziņojumā norādīja, ka vīrietis un sieviete kavēja aviokompānijas "Ryanair" reisu uz Amsterdamu un ieradās pie iekāpšanas vārtiem jau tad, kad tie bija slēgti. Tāpat paziņojumā teikts, ka, vispirms, vīrieti aizkavējis "Ryanair" personāls, bet pēc tam viņu aizturējusi lidostas policija.

Avioreiss no Dublinas uz Amsterdamu aizkavējās par 21 minūti.