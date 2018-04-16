Pirmdien, 16. aprīlī, Mančestras ziemeļos automašīna pie lielveikala "ASDA" ietriekušies cilvēkos, kā rezultātā seši cilvēki guvuši traumas, ziņo "Independent".

Notikuma vietā policija arestējusi 80 gadus vecu vīrieti, kurš aizturēts par bīstamu braukšanu. Arī viņš incidentā guvis traumas, vēsta medijs.

Pieci cilvēki ar gūtajām traumām ir nogādāti slimīcā.

Mančestras policija pašlaik norādījusi, ka notikušais nav terorakts, ziņo "Manchester Evening News".

Par notikušo policija sākusi izmeklēšanu.

The scene in Harpurhey is much quieter now as police continue their investigations. pic.twitter.com/zrLFQOSjJO — Helen Johnson (@Helenj83MEN) April 16, 2018

The air ambulance is just leaving #Harpurhey where it was called to help six people who they ambulance service says were treated as major trauma patients pic.twitter.com/vjUFxEzHGw — Key 103 News (@KEY103NEWS) April 16, 2018

Police tape is condoning off a section of the carpark outside Asda in #Harpurhey tonight

It's after six people were hurt in a crash here this afternoon pic.twitter.com/ktSSNf8QNI — Key 103 News (@KEY103NEWS) April 16, 2018

Just another helicopter landing in Harpurhey.. pic.twitter.com/0y3BlM8LjQ — Carl Corry ⚓️ (@Zoc47) April 16, 2018