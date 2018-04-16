Notikuma vietā policija arestējusi 80 gadus vecu vīrieti, kurš aizturēts par bīstamu braukšanu. Arī viņš incidentā guvis traumas, vēsta medijs.

Pieci cilvēki ar gūtajām traumām ir nogādāti slimīcā.

Mančestras policija pašlaik norādījusi, ka notikušais nav terorakts, ziņo "Manchester Evening News".

Par notikušo policija sākusi izmeklēšanu.