Pazudusī nauda esot izgaisusi no Nigērijas apvienotās uzņemšanas un matrikulācijas padomes biroja, kas ir atbildīgs par audzēkņu reģistrēšanu mācībām dažādās valsts augstākās izglītības iestādēs un mācību maksas iekasēšanu. Incidents noticis padomes reģionālajā birojā Benue štata galvaspilsētā Makurdi.

Par līdzekļiem atbildīgā grāmatvede audita veicējiem, kas konstatējuši naudas iztrūkumu, paziņojusi, ka viņas mājkalpotāja jau atzinusies, ka kopā ar kolēģi ar čūsku veikušas rituālu "garīgai" naudas izzagšanai no biroja slēgtā seifa.

Auditori reģionālajā galvaspilsētā ieradušies veikt līdzekļu uzskaiti, kas ievākta par tā dēvētajām nokasāmajām kartītēm. Kartītes dod pieeju biroja mājaslapai, lai reģistrētos un pārbaudītu unversitātēs uzņemto sarakstus. Līdz šim par kartītēm ieņemtie līdzekļi vēl nekad iepriekš nav auditēti.

Uzzinot naivo naudas izzušanas skaidrojumu, daudzi nigērieši soctīklos pauduši savu neapmierinātību par zaglīgo un korumpēto sistēmu, bet tikmēr citi centušies uz notikušos skatīties ar humoru.