Pazudusī nauda esot izgaisusi no Nigērijas apvienotās uzņemšanas un matrikulācijas padomes biroja, kas ir atbildīgs par audzēkņu reģistrēšanu mācībām dažādās valsts augstākās izglītības iestādēs un mācību maksas iekasēšanu. Incidents noticis padomes reģionālajā birojā Benue štata galvaspilsētā Makurdi.

Par līdzekļiem atbildīgā grāmatvede audita veicējiem, kas konstatējuši naudas iztrūkumu, paziņojusi, ka viņas mājkalpotāja jau atzinusies, ka kopā ar kolēģi ar čūsku veikušas rituālu "garīgai" naudas izzagšanai no biroja slēgtā seifa.

Auditori reģionālajā galvaspilsētā ieradušies veikt līdzekļu uzskaiti, kas ievākta par tā dēvētajām nokasāmajām kartītēm. Kartītes dod pieeju biroja mājaslapai, lai reģistrētos un pārbaudītu unversitātēs uzņemto sarakstus. Līdz šim par kartītēm ieņemtie līdzekļi vēl nekad iepriekš nav auditēti.

Uzzinot naivo naudas izzušanas skaidrojumu, daudzi nigērieši soctīklos pauduši savu neapmierinātību par zaglīgo un korumpēto sistēmu, bet tikmēr citi centušies uz notikušos skatīties ar humoru.

Here is a CCTV footage of the moment a strange snake crawled into jamb office and swallow N36 million, we hope this footage will help apprehend the reptile. pic.twitter.com/6FLgUleIIc

— OBI IS A MAN (@Naija_blood_) February 11, 2018





Strange country:

November 2008: satellite we built for 40 billion disappears September 2004: Ship laden with 30,000 barrels of oil disappears August 2017: Rats chase the President out of office February 2018: Snake swallows 36 million from JAMB I need a beer

— Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) February 10, 2018





I am the snake that ate the money from Jamb office 🐍🐍🐍🐍

— The Nigerian Snake (@NigeriaSnake) February 10, 2018





Breaking Efcc arrests snake accused of swallowing 36m naira from the vaults of Jamb. Details later, as snake insists it is within his rights to swallow anything pic.twitter.com/RmsbqGuzpl

— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) February 10, 2018





In Nigeria, a snake swallowed N36M at a JAMB office. Now the snake is on twitter talking of how he upgraded with the money. I don't just know what I'm still waiting for here, somebody help with visa I have passport pic.twitter.com/h9ndhYg9Hg

— 🇳🇬LION🦁 (@irumole__) February 11, 2018





The snake that swallow N36 million in jamb office must have been the same one that deceived Eve in the garden of Eden. Nigeria, smh!

— #BBNaija... MILLION ✌ (@KINGMILLION_) February 10, 2018





The "strange snake" probably wanted to go and tamper with his jamb score and realized Education isn't the key and swallowed the money instead pic.twitter.com/THEcSw7x2I

— Eghe (@Levi4dCulture) February 10, 2018





Recall that this same JAMB remitted only about N51 million to Govt Accounts between 2010 and 2016. In 2017, under new management appointed in 2016, it remitted N7.8 Billion. Now that new management is carrying out audits at State offices, and stories that touch are emerging. https://t.co/nnEBFlKr2r

— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) February 10, 2018



