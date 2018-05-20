Brendonas varasiestādes svētdien norādījušas, ka uguns draudi pilsētas centrā ir novērsti, ugunsdzēsējiem izdevies apturēt uguns izplatību, vēsta "CBC News"

Vismaz četras ēkas sestdienas pusdienlaikā degušas Brendonas centrā un bijušas dūmu mutuļu ieskautas. Pilsētas mērs sacījis, ka "iespējams šis ir viens no lielākajiem ugunsgrēkiem, ko Brendona jebkad ir pieredzējusi".