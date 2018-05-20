Aculiecinieks Railijs Leičuks sociālā tīkla kontā "Twitter" sestdien publicēja dažādus attēlus un video no notikuma vietas, kurā redzams, ka Kanādas pilsētā Brendonā strauji izplatās uguns, apdraudot lielu skaitu ēku.

Brendonas varasiestādes svētdien norādījušas, ka uguns draudi pilsētas centrā ir novērsti, ugunsdzēsējiem izdevies apturēt uguns izplatību, vēsta "CBC News"

Vismaz četras ēkas sestdienas pusdienlaikā degušas Brendonas centrā un bijušas dūmu mutuļu ieskautas. Pilsētas mērs sacījis, ka "iespējams šis ir viens no lielākajiem ugunsgrēkiem, ko Brendona jebkad ir pieredzējusi".

Was allowed to get a little closer to the scene. The devastation is unreal. #cbcmb #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/FAv04J9ydt— Riley Laychuk (@RileyLaychuk) May 19, 2018

Some of the images I captured of the fires in Brandon today. #cbcmb #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/Q0WAUJB05i— Riley Laychuk (@RileyLaychuk) May 20, 2018

Coverage tonight of the fires in Brandon, Manitoba on @CBCNews. Thanks to @RileyLaychuk and @marika_laczko for their reporting tonight #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/Eti2Z9F7vX— Neil Herland (@NEWSneil) May 20, 2018