Brendonas varasiestādes svētdien norādījušas, ka uguns draudi pilsētas centrā ir novērsti, ugunsdzēsējiem izdevies apturēt uguns izplatību, vēsta "CBC News"
Vismaz četras ēkas sestdienas pusdienlaikā degušas Brendonas centrā un bijušas dūmu mutuļu ieskautas. Pilsētas mērs sacījis, ka "iespējams šis ir viens no lielākajiem ugunsgrēkiem, ko Brendona jebkad ir pieredzējusi".
Here's what we know so far about today's fires in Brandon: https://t.co/Sh5ZrJ6k7s #cbcmb #bdnmb— Riley Laychuk (@RileyLaychuk) May 19, 2018
Was allowed to get a little closer to the scene. The devastation is unreal. #cbcmb #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/FAv04J9ydt— Riley Laychuk (@RileyLaychuk) May 19, 2018
Some of the images I captured of the fires in Brandon today. #cbcmb #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/Q0WAUJB05i— Riley Laychuk (@RileyLaychuk) May 20, 2018
#cbcmb #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/Y7LKQlQdeW— Riley Laychuk (@RileyLaychuk) May 20, 2018
Coverage tonight of the fires in Brandon, Manitoba on @CBCNews. Thanks to @RileyLaychuk and @marika_laczko for their reporting tonight #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/Eti2Z9F7vX— Neil Herland (@NEWSneil) May 20, 2018
11:25pm and firefighters are still working on the fire. Hard to tell in pics, but flames are still coming from the Collyer’s/Boxing Club building. #cbcmb #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/FqwJUj9hDR— Riley Laychuk (@RileyLaychuk) May 20, 2018