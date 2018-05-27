Jau ziņots, ka Lielbritānijas dienvidu daļās sestdienas naktī plosījies negaiss, kas atnesis līdzi arī lietusgāzes. Kā ziņo "BBC Weather", četru stundu laikā reģistrēti 15 tūkstoši zibens spērienu.

Stanstedas lidostas pārstāvis skaidrojis, ka sistēmā iespēris zibens, kā rezultātā to nevarējis izmantot rīta pusē.

"Inženieri ir atjaunojuši sistēmu, tomēr lidojumu reisi joprojām var aizkavēties vai var tikt atcelti," norādījis lidostas pārstāvis, kurš visiem atvainojies par notikušo, kā arī mudinājis pasažierus pārbaudīt savu aviokompāniju jaunāko informāciju par lidojumu reisiem.

Kā ziņo medijs, daži no lidojumu reisiem, kuriem bija paredzēts nolaisties Stanstedas lidostā, tikuši novirzīti uz blakus esošajām lidostām.

Vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji iemūžinājuši lielās rindas un gaidīšanu lidostā.