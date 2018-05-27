Jau ziņots, ka Lielbritānijas dienvidu daļās sestdienas naktī plosījies negaiss, kas atnesis līdzi arī lietusgāzes. Kā ziņo "BBC Weather", četru stundu laikā reģistrēti 15 tūkstoši zibens spērienu.

Stanstedas lidostas pārstāvis skaidrojis, ka sistēmā iespēris zibens, kā rezultātā to nevarējis izmantot rīta pusē.

"Inženieri ir atjaunojuši sistēmu, tomēr lidojumu reisi joprojām var aizkavēties vai var tikt atcelti," norādījis lidostas pārstāvis, kurš visiem atvainojies par notikušo, kā arī mudinājis pasažierus pārbaudīt savu aviokompāniju jaunāko informāciju par lidojumu reisiem.

Kā ziņo medijs, daži no lidojumu reisiem, kuriem bija paredzēts nolaisties Stanstedas lidostā, tikuši novirzīti uz blakus esošajām lidostām.

Vairāki sociālo tīklu lietotāji iemūžinājuši lielās rindas un gaidīšanu lidostā.

No one about to offer updates, hundreds of us huddled together in departures, airport is boiling hot and looking at a minimum 3 hour delay. I think you owe us these pints #Stansted pic.twitter.com/7TK3MegfnE — Lozza (@lozzad_) May 27, 2018

@STN_Airport Huge delays at baggage drop, rush to get through horribly busy security only to find chaos reigning airside and flight 3.25 hours delayed... #Stansted pic.twitter.com/HWHHQFtMMk — Antonia Bevan (@antonia_bevan) May 27, 2018

The standstill at Stansted may be coming to an end ... as the much-needed fuel pumps appear on the horizon pic.twitter.com/luKgN3xREj — Mark Lobel (@marklobel) May 27, 2018

Been my view since 6am - All we been told is no fuel in #stansted due to fuel tank being struck by lightnight. pic.twitter.com/TruQtoBo9c — Jawzy VII S-StarTV (@djjawzy_sstartv) May 27, 2018

@STN_Airport @Ryanair #understaffed on a busy day, causing huge #delays at checkin & security. Passengers rushed to board their flights to find that a lightning strike had taken out the fuel system & all flights are delayed. No warnings on dep. boards & you knew it. #Stansted pic.twitter.com/FcJo7z8p6c — Andy Murphy (@andymurphy73) May 27, 2018