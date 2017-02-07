Encouraging news from hippo headquarters this morning. Fiona was active during the night and consumed a good amount of formula on her own! This video, taken by her animal care staff during the overnight shift, shows Fiona's first steps! Keep the positive vibes coming! #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare #hippo

