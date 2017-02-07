На ролике, который зоопарк опубликовал в социальных сетях, видно, что Фиона чувствует себя значительно лучше и может держаться на ногах.

Маленький гиппопотам быстро полюбился пользователям соцсетей. Только за день видео с Фионой в Instagram собрало около 25 тысяч просмотров. В комментариях к видеозаписи пользователи отмечают, что бегемотик очень мил, называют Фиону красавицей и желают скорейшего набора веса.

Работники зоопарка постоянно отчитываются о состоянии здоровья новорожденного зверя. По последней информации, Фиона научилась пить из бутылочки и стремительно набирает вес, который уже приблизился к 17 килограммам.