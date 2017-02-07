На ролике, который зоопарк опубликовал в социальных сетях, видно, что Фиона чувствует себя значительно лучше и может держаться на ногах.
Маленький гиппопотам быстро полюбился пользователям соцсетей. Только за день видео с Фионой в Instagram собрало около 25 тысяч просмотров. В комментариях к видеозаписи пользователи отмечают, что бегемотик очень мил, называют Фиону красавицей и желают скорейшего набора веса.
Работники зоопарка постоянно отчитываются о состоянии здоровья новорожденного зверя. По последней информации, Фиона научилась пить из бутылочки и стремительно набирает вес, который уже приблизился к 17 килограммам.
Encouraging news from hippo headquarters this morning. Fiona was active during the night and consumed a good amount of formula on her own! This video, taken by her animal care staff during the overnight shift, shows Fiona's first steps! Keep the positive vibes coming! #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare #hippo
Our two-day-old baby hippo, born six week early, is hanging in there. Her care team continues to give her 24-hour attention, which includes tube-feedings, vet checks and keeping her warm and moist. She is gaining some strength. This morning she got her first pool experience. Most hippos are born in the water, but they can't actually swim. Pool time will help her build muscles and balance and maintain an optimal body temperature of 96-98 degrees. See the full video at cincinnatizoo.org. #cincinnati #closeenoughtocare #hippo #cincinnatizoo
Baby Fiona has a little more energy this morning and has shown some suckling response. Her care team received a package from the preemie team at Cincinnati Children's Hospital that included signed superhero capes, a pre-filled baby book, a stuffed hippo, a beautiful note and much more. Thank you! Many of you have asked what you can do to help. We ask that you consider making a donation to help with the cost of 24-hour-a-day critical care. Visit the link in bio to donate. #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #hippo #closeenoughtocare
Fiona remains in stable condition today. To regulate her oxygen intake and minimize the dive reflex, caregivers position her chest to chest so she can feel normal breathing. Her premature lungs absorb CO2 when she holds her breath (dive reflex) and cause oxygen levels to dip. #closeenoughtocare #cincinnatizoo #cincinnati #hippo