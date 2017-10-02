Собака уже стала популярным блогером в Instagram: ее хозяева ведут блог питомца, в котором также появляются снимки еще одного маламута по кличке Нико и кошки Мило. За профилем следят более 350 тысяч подписчиков.
Для фото в Tinder Фила нарядили в строгую бабочку. От его имени юзеры получают сообщения, в которых пес кокетничает и предлагает "почесать ему пузико".
So tinder phil is doing the rounds again, it's been featured on bored panda, fail blog etc. We really want this to become a thing currently we have 3 profiles set up across the states we need to get phil worldwide on tinder so if your up for it please set up a phil account use this image and wait for the swipe rights to roll in, reply to them as if your phil and send us the conversations! #Phil4TinderMascot #Philarmy #alaskanmalamute