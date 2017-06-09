The oceans are dying. But it's not too late to save them. Hope lies in creative collaboration and eco-innovation. @stellamccartney joins the movement to make peace with our life support system. Together we will fight marine plastic pollution and honor those who defend the sea. More to follow soon. Stay tuned 🌊#WorldOceansDay #StellaXParley #ParleyAIR
By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans by weight. We must protect our oceans. Today, on #WorldOceansDay, we have collaborated with @Parley.tv and @SeaShepherd to raise awareness around the biggest threats to our oceans today. In honour of @CaptainPaulWatson’s lifetime of work in conserving the oceans, our limited edition #FalabellaGO backpack is made from recycled marine plastic, with 100% of proceeds going to benefit Sea Shepherd and their ongoing efforts. Learn more on #StellasWorld and pre-order the bag at #StellaMcCartney.com now. #StellaCares #StellaXParley #ParleyAIR
Стелла Маккартни — дизайнер одежды, дочь участника музыкальной группы The Beatles Пола Маккартни. Начала карьеру со стажировки у Кристиана Лакруа, после чего основала первый собственный бренд Stella, который вскоре закрылся. В 1997 году заняла должность креативного директора модного дом Chloe. В 2001 году ушла из Chloe и занялась своей именной линией Stella McCartney.
Маккартни — вегетарианка, она поддерживает организацию по защите животных PETA и при создании своих коллекций не использует натуральную кожу или мех.