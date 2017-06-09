Стелла Маккартни — дизайнер одежды, дочь участника музыкальной группы The Beatles Пола Маккартни. Начала карьеру со стажировки у Кристиана Лакруа, после чего основала первый собственный бренд Stella, который вскоре закрылся. В 1997 году заняла должность креативного директора модного дом Chloe. В 2001 году ушла из Chloe и занялась своей именной линией Stella McCartney.

Маккартни — вегетарианка, она поддерживает организацию по защите животных PETA и при создании своих коллекций не использует натуральную кожу или мех.