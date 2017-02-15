I have never felt such a form of love before... So pure, so endless, so full of hope, so protective, so natural, so whole and flawless... Going through this colorful rollercoaster of emotions. So excited of finally meeting him and yet - sad of letting us part. Wishing I can stop the time for once... Again! And there I am trying to grasp every single moment we are given together. I have never laughed and cried in my Life, the way I did, while expecting him. Daydreaming has never been so beautiful...The very magic of feeling One! Feeling a little Life within me... I could not be more grateful for this beautiful soul, that we have been gifted. 23 hours of long and natural labor, we finally met on a very special date - the day of my mother's and sister's birthday - 24.01.2017. The day we entered another chapter, once again! And this time the 3 of US ❤ And who would have thought, I have space in my belly for a 4,750kg and 59cm size baby... still can't believe we made it through! Mother Nature is truly such a powerful, incredible and phenomenal force/energy. I have never felt it so strongly before and it is very sad to witness the very Human abusing and disrespecting It. #soinlovewithyouboth

