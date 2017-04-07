It's about falling in love with the process. It's about that wonderful thirst for success. #nika2point0 #badassworkout 👱🏼‍♀️ p.s. A year ago I would have never dreamt of posting a workout pic and being so proud of my body. I was scared of full body pictures. I really hated the way I looked. Now - I am healthier and happier than ever! 😜

A post shared by Nikola Krištopane 👱🏼‍♀️ (@nikakristopane) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:38am PDT