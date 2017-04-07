Например, певица Лиене Грейфане автивно стала заниматься в конце марта и честно призналась в соцсетях, что после первой тренировки едва волочила ноги.
Телеведущая Лелде Лиетавиете поставила перед собой цель - предолеть дистанцию в 10 километров на Рижском марафоне - процесс подготовки она документирует в фотографиях, которыми делится с подписчиками в Instagram. Так же, как и многие другие известные в Латвии люди, которые активно делятся в соцсетях своими спортивными достижениями.
It's about falling in love with the process. It's about that wonderful thirst for success. #nika2point0 #badassworkout 👱🏼♀️ p.s. A year ago I would have never dreamt of posting a workout pic and being so proud of my body. I was scared of full body pictures. I really hated the way I looked. Now - I am healthier and happier than ever! 😜
🙏🏼❤️ Enough of 'taking it easy'! It's time to buckle up and take this body for another wild ride! Isn't it absolutely amazing to see how far you really can push yourself physically? I have thought to myself- that's the best I can do, but then have beaten my best numerous times. Isn't that a satisfying feeling! #newadventure #nextlevel #timetowork 👐🏼
🔥🔥🔥Did low weight training today.. (on bar 55kg).. it was burning crazyyyyy!!! Wide stance stiff deadlift - till the ground.. really pushing out the glutes, squeezing on top and slowly n controlled! Muscle mind connection is everything! Stop fokus on 8-12 reps (hypertrophy zone) - push it till 45sek.- 1min!!! 💥💥💥