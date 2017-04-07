Например, певица Лиене Грейфане автивно стала заниматься в конце марта и честно призналась в соцсетях, что после первой тренировки едва волочила ноги.

Телеведущая Лелде Лиетавиете поставила перед собой цель - предолеть дистанцию в 10 километров на Рижском марафоне - процесс подготовки она документирует в фотографиях, которыми делится с подписчиками в Instagram. Так же, как и многие другие известные в Латвии люди, которые активно делятся в соцсетях своими спортивными достижениями.

P.s. I did it, and you? #justneedtostart #sports #fitness #fit #letsdoit #sportfreak

A post shared by Jelena Ushakova (@jelenaushakova) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:51am PST

Blurred lines #openairgym #simsons79 #кхл #живихоккеем #khl

A post shared by Armands Simsons (@armandssimsons) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:15am PDT

#adidaslatvia

A post shared by Ruta Reinika (@dingija) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:21am PST

Tie takš Nano! :)) #reeboklv #bakernutrition #atletikafitness #ghettogames

A post shared by MESA (@gachoofficial) on Feb 24, 2017 at 8:34am PST

Shades of gray with @reeboklv #reebok #nano7 #gym #fitness #summer17 #reeboklv

A post shared by Markus Riva (@markusriva) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Līga māca man stūrēt!😁💪🏼 @only_private_fitness_club

A post shared by Dons (@dons_lv) on Nov 29, 2016 at 6:11am PST