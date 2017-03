Good Morning Sunshines❤️Happy Thursday. haha You guys are misunderstanding what I was saying, or I didn't explain it well. Beyonce was saying it's obvious mama that you are videoing several jokes at a time . ( on the same day) you don't have to put one out everyday. When I said good light I meant literally good light!!! Gods light! Haha not a spiritual lite. So I was saying if I look okay in the light I'm going to video several at the same time. My children never try to take my light from me. But I don't t think anyone likes their mom on instagram 😀do you?

