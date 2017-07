The 2018 #Pirelli calendar - ft. RuPaul, Diddy, Whoopi Goldberg, Lupita, Sasha Lane, Naomi & more - is an all-black take on "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." (More on blog. Link in bio).

A post shared by THE FASHION LAW (@thefashionlaw) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT