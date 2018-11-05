Skulptūra tika atklāta Pasaules jaunatnes forumā, kas notiek kūrortpilsētā Šarmelšeihā. Tās autore ir ēģiptiešu skulptore Maja Abdela Allāha.

This Mo Salah statue is certainly something... 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/DPE0k9iBlg — Mo Salah Facts (@MoSalahFacts) November 4, 2018

Futbolists attēlots, sev raksturīgajā stilā, atzīmējot vārtu guvumu, bet ar to līdzība beidzas. Interneta asprāši īpatnējo Salāha statuju salīdzina ar Mārvu no filmas "Viens pats mājās" un amerikāņu mūziķi Ārtu Garfankelu.

Tbf, mo salah does look like Marv from home alone pic.twitter.com/y0jMWi6aPR — Whinney 🏴 (@bwhinney15) November 4, 2018

WTAF?!! Salah statue manages to be worse than last years Ronaldo bust pic.twitter.com/F6k47JmMe1 — Mike (@M1KE_LFC) November 5, 2018



