Skulptūra tika atklāta Pasaules jaunatnes forumā, kas notiek kūrortpilsētā Šarmelšeihā. Tās autore ir ēģiptiešu skulptore Maja Abdela Allāha.

Futbolists attēlots, sev raksturīgajā stilā, atzīmējot vārtu guvumu, bet ar to līdzība beidzas. Interneta asprāši īpatnējo Salāha statuju salīdzina ar Mārvu no filmas "Viens pats mājās" un amerikāņu mūziķi Ārtu Garfankelu.