IIHF nenopietnais rangs: Latvijai veicās labāk, kad bija treneris ar ūsām

1 SWE Operation Win Without Brothers

2 CAN He's 97, but he skates fast

3 USA Citizen Kane...is this a remake?

4 FIN Kasperi? All wraparounds, all the time

5 RUS Hey, did the coach shave his moustache?

6 GER Why can't every tournament be in Korea?

7 SUI Korea made our power play impotent!

8 CZE Is life worth living without men born in the 70's?

9 DEN Our mascot is a duck – that'll scare 'em!

10 NOR As a hockey nation, we have the best skiers

11 SVK What a lovable bunch of no-Hossa-ers

12 LAT We did better when our coach had a moustache

13 FRA Huet mows his lawn and reads the newspaper

14 BLR We take moustaches seriously

15 AUT Folks, calm down – there's no need to Vanek