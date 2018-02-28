Vistas zupa – veselības eliksīrs ziemas upuriem: 14 receptes no visas pasaules

Tasty
Pievienot komentāru
Vistas zupa – veselības eliksīrs ziemas upuriem: 14 receptes no visas pasaules
Foto: Shutterstock
Tasty.lv redaktore

Stindzinošais sals daudziem ziemas novārdzinātiem organismiem ir bijis liktenīgs, liekot ciest sakāvi cīņā ar gripu un dažādām elpceļu saslimšanām. Guļot slimības gultā, vienīgā vēlme ir pēc iespējas ātrāk atgūt labu pašsajūtu. Maiga un sildoša vistas zupiņa satur salīdzinoši maz tauku un ir viegli sagremojama, tādēļ noteikti būtu iekļaujama sirdzēja ēdienkartē, vēl labākam efektam papildinot zupas garšu buķeti arī ar ķiplokiem un gabaliņu ingvera saknes.

Spēcinošais un aromātiskais vistas buljons ne tikai sniegs sāta sajūtu, bet arī atvieglos elpošanu, sasildīs krūšu rajonu un liks justies labāk, tādēļ to kā ārstniecisku brīnumlīdzekli iesaka vecmāmiņas visās pasaules malās. Šo faktu pierāda arī mūsu recepšu izlase, kurā atradīsi 14 dažādās valstīs iecienītas variācijas par tradicionālo vistas zupu, bet te uzzināsi noderīgus padomus, kā pagatavot izcili gardu vistas buljonu zupas pamatam.

Lai labi garšo!

Vistas zupa Taizemes gaumē ar kariju, mango un koriandru

Vistas zupa Taizemes gaumē ar kariju, mango un koriandru

Rīsu nūdeļu un vistas zupa

Vistas un nūdeļu zupa vjetnamiešu gaumē

Sarkanā cāļa zupa Taizemes gaumē no Džeimija Olivera recepšu krājumiem

Sarkanā cāļa zupa Taizemes gaumē no Džeimija Olivera recepšu krājumiem

Vistas zupa ar nūdelēm ķīniešu gaumē

Vistas zupa ar nūdelēm ķīniešu gaumē

Divi ēdieni vienā: ātrā orzo pasta vai zupa ar vistu un baziliku

Divi ēdieni vienā: ātrā orzo pasta vai zupa ar vistu un baziliku

Veselīga vistas zupa ar grūbām, citronu un čili

Veselīga vistas zupa ar grūbām, citronu un čili

Asā vistas zupa meksikāņu gaumē ar kukurūzas čipsiem

Asā vistas zupa meksikāņu gaumē ar kukurūzas čipsiem

Sildoša un maiga vistas zupa gruzīnu gaumē – čihirtma

Sildoša un maiga vistas zupa gruzīnu gaumē – čihirtma

Vistas zupa ar citroniem grieķu gaumē

Vistas zupa ar citroniem grieķu gaumē

Vistas zupa ar putraimiem, kukurūzu un ingveru

Vistas zupa ar putraimiem, kukurūzu un ingveru

Vistas un rīsu nūdeļu zupa Taizemes gaumē

Vistas un zaļo pupiņu buljonzupa taizemiešu gaumē

Vistas zupa austrumu gaumē

Vistas zupa austrumu gaumē

Tradicionālā taizemiešu zupa Tom Kha

Tradicionālā taizemiešu zupa Tom Kha

Tomātu biezzupa ar vistu un avokado

Vienkārši pagatavojama tomātu biezzupa ar vistu meksikāņu gaumē

Source info

Tasty

Copyrights

Stingri aizliegts DELFI publicētos materiālus izmantot citos interneta portālos, masu informācijas līdzekļos vai jebkur citur, kā arī jebkādā veidā izplatīt, tulkot, kopēt, reproducēt vai kā citādi rīkoties ar DELFI publicētajiem materiāliem bez rakstiskas DELFI atļaujas saņemšanas, bet, ja atļauja ir saņemta, DELFI ir jānorāda kā publicētā materiāla avots.

Lasi vēl

10 īpaši veselīgi kokteiļi, kuru pagatavošanai nepieciešamas vien trīs sastāvdaļas

10 īpaši veselīgi kokteiļi, kuru pagatavošanai nepieciešamas vien trīs sastāvdaļas

Vitamīnu trieciendeva: 5 ziemas sezonā īpaši aktuāli augļi un dārzeņi

Vitamīnu trieciendeva: 5 ziemas sezonā īpaši aktuāli augļi un dārzeņi

Burkānu salāti – veselīgi un figūrai draudzīgi: 12 receptes īpaši sulīgam gada sākumam

Burkānu salāti – veselīgi un figūrai draudzīgi: 12 receptes īpaši sulīgam gada sākumam

10 īpaši veselīgi kokteiļi, kuru pagatavošanai nepieciešamas vien trīs sastāvdaļas

10 īpaši veselīgi kokteiļi, kuru pagatavošanai nepieciešamas vien trīs sastāvdaļas

Vitamīnu trieciendeva: 5 ziemas sezonā īpaši aktuāli augļi un dārzeņi

Vitamīnu trieciendeva: 5 ziemas sezonā īpaši aktuāli augļi un dārzeņi

Burkānu salāti – veselīgi un figūrai draudzīgi: 12 receptes īpaši sulīgam gada sākumam

Burkānu salāti – veselīgi un figūrai draudzīgi: 12 receptes īpaši sulīgam gada sākumam

13 vistas buljonzupas, kas palīdzēs atgūties pēc brangā svētku mielasta

13 vistas buljonzupas, kas palīdzēs atgūties pēc brangā svētku mielasta

Mājās vārīts dārzeņu, vistas un liellopa buljons. Kurus gaļas gabaliņus likt katlā?

Mājās vārīts dārzeņu, vistas un liellopa buljons. Kurus gaļas gabaliņus likt katlā?

Aizgaiņāsim rudens saaukstēšanos ar zupas karoti – ducis karstu vistas zupu vakariņām

Aizgaiņāsim rudens saaukstēšanos ar zupas karoti – ducis karstu vistas zupu vakariņām

Kā pagatavot gardu un spēcinošu kāpostu zupu: noderīgi padomi un receptes

Kā pagatavot gardu un spēcinošu kāpostu zupu: noderīgi padomi un receptes

Klimpu zupa

Dzidrā vistas zupa ar dārzeņiem un klimpām

Putot vai neputot? Aromātiska buljona pagatavošanas noslēpumi un receptes

Putot vai neputot? Aromātiska buljona pagatavošanas noslēpumi un receptes

Tradicionālā taizemiešu zupa Tom Kha

Tradicionālā taizemiešu zupa Tom Kha

Dienas recepte
Sildoša un maiga vistas zupa gruzīnu gaumē – čihirtma

Sildoša un maiga vistas zupa gruzīnu gaumē – čihirtma

Pievērs uzmanību
'Dzīvo garšīgi': sulīgi vistas gabaliņi krēmīgā kokosriekstu karija mērcē

'Dzīvo garšīgi': sulīgi vistas gabaliņi krēmīgā kokosriekstu karija mērcē

Prioritāte – kvalitāte

Prioritāte – kvalitāte

Nedēļas Top 10
Fiksie vistas filejas-siera plācenīši

10 populārākās receptes – lasītāju izvēle
Vistas zupa – veselības eliksīrs ziemas upuriem: 14 receptes no visas pasaules

Vistas zupa – veselības eliksīrs ziemas upuriem: 14 receptes no visas pasaules

'Dzīvo garšīgi': sulīgi vistas gabaliņi krēmīgā kokosriekstu karija mērcē

'Dzīvo garšīgi': sulīgi vistas gabaliņi krēmīgā kokosriekstu karija mērcē

Figūrai draudzīgs veids, kā papīra aploksnē izcept īpaši sulīgu zivi vai vistas fileju

Figūrai draudzīgs veids, kā papīra aploksnē izcept īpaši sulīgu zivi vai vistas fileju

Sulīgs vistas cepetis majonēzē ar ķiplokiem

Sulīgs vistas cepetis majonēzē ar ķiplokiem

Kabaču sacepums ar sieru un tomātiem

Liec pie darba cepeškrāsni! 17 sildoši dārzeņu sacepumi maltītei sniegotā dienā

lasīt vairāk
Figūrai draudzīgs veids, kā papīra aploksnē izcept īpaši sulīgu zivi vai vistas fileju

Figūrai draudzīgs veids, kā papīra aploksnē izcept īpaši sulīgu zivi vai vistas fileju

Sulīgs vistas cepetis majonēzē ar ķiplokiem

Sulīgs vistas cepetis majonēzē ar ķiplokiem

Kabaču sacepums ar sieru un tomātiem

Liec pie darba cepeškrāsni! 17 sildoši dārzeņu sacepumi maltītei sniegotā dienā

Mērce bez olām un piena produktiem – tas ir iespējams: 6 ātras un vienkāršas receptes

Mērce bez olām un piena produktiem – tas ir iespējams: 6 ātras un vienkāršas receptes

Mājas torte 'Cielaviņa' ar lazdu riekstiem un granātābola sēkliņām

Mājas torte 'Cielaviņa' ar lazdu riekstiem un granātābola sēkliņām

lasīt vairāk
Tasty iesaka
Soli pa solim: zelta likumi, kas jāievēro, mājās gatavojot pelmeņus

Soli pa solim: zelta likumi, kas jāievēro, mājās gatavojot pelmeņus

Lielais gavēnis: recepšu špikeris, kas palīdzēs sagaidīt Lieldienas

Lielais gavēnis: recepšu špikeris, kas palīdzēs sagaidīt Lieldienas

Septiņas liktenīgas kļūdas, ko nedrīkst pieļaut, cepot kotletes

Septiņas liktenīgas kļūdas, ko nedrīkst pieļaut, cepot kotletes