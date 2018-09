Ne tikai ēšanai! Radošas idejas mājas izdekorēšanai ar ķirbīšiem

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday was one for the books. Aiy corumba (I actually have no idea how to spell either of those words). No sleep the night before, kids were real treats in the morning, then at the end of the work day we managed to get a X-ray film stuck in the processing machine 🤦🏻‍♀️. At least I got to end the day with a great chat with 2 awesome gals, a glass of wine, a quick work out, and a bowl of honey nut Cheerios, mmmmm cereal. What would I do without you cereal.....it's the little things ❤️⠀ .⠀ .⠀ Had a few extra of these little pumpkins I spray painted so decided to give them a home here on the island. This is a very uniform display but I kinda like it. ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ I really need a pedi ⠀ .⠀ Enjoy your #fridayeve 💋⠀ ⠀ #pumkindecor #fallishvibes #farmstyle #vintagebooks #kitchendecor #leavesandstuff #pillowsass #vintagedecor #vintagefarmhouse #thriftstorefinds #mystylednest #thursdayvibes #mybhg #bhghome #myhousemadehome

A post shared by Abbey Lee Grace Designs (@abbeyleegracedesigns) on Sep 20, 2018 at 6:46am PDT