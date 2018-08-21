Sapņu namiņš uz riteņiem: septiņas iedvesmojošas mājas-busiņi 'Instagram'

Ceļojumos var dzīvot ne tikai greznās viesnīcās, neparastos hoteļos vai mājīgos dzīvokļos, bet var ļauties arī kam neierastākam – māju ņemt līdzi ceļojumā. "Tava Māja" piedāvā septiņus iedvesmojošus "Instagram" kontus, kuri pierāda, ka omulīga dzīve var būt ne tikai būvētās mājās, bet arī automašīnās, kuras ir pārveidotas par sapņu namiņiem uz riteņiem, lai varētu ar tām apceļot tuvākas un tālākas zemes.
Thebustinyhome
Šī omulīgā un gaišajos toņos iekārtotā māja ir konstruēta no 1966. gada "GMC Commuter Greyhound" busiņa. Kā liecina portāla "Apartmenttherapy" publicētā informācija, skaistais busiņš ir aptuveni 37 kvadtrātmetru liels. Tajā ir divas guļamtelpas, kurās var satilpt vismaz četri cilvēki, kā arī busiņā ir trīs liela izmēra skapji un pat iebūvēta vanna. Pašlaik pārvietojamā māja gaida savus jaunos īpašniekus.
Vairāk foto no mājas-busiņa vari apskatīt "Instagram" kontā @thebustinyhome .
Slumber party with the one and only @10acious_lee 💛 ... Check out her lovely, family owned, delicious @nanaskitchen.catering For all your catering needs 🇦🇷 🔹 🔹 🔹 #busforsale #tinyhouseforsale #tinyliving #livesimply #buslife #busconversion #homeiswhereyouparkit #minimalism #minimalist #tinyhome #tinyhouse #diycamper #camperlifestyle #vanlifemovement #vanlifers #truckcamper #camper #camperrenovation #explore #homeonwheels #getoutside #wanderlust #camp #neverstopexploring #diy #tinyhousebigliving #outdoors #lifeontheroad #apartmenttherapy @tinyhousetalk @tinyhouselisting @tinyhouseblog @hometinyhome @apartmenttherapy @refinery29
LED lights💡on! They use barely any electric, I run the lighting and outlets off of the bus vehicle batteries. 👍 🔸 🔸 🔸 #busforsale #tinyhouseforsale #tinyliving #livesimply #buslife #busconversion #homeiswhereyouparkit #minimalism #minimalist #tinyhome #tinyhouse #diycamper #camperlifestyle #vanlifemovement #vanlifers #truckcamper #camper #camperrenovation #explore #homeonwheels #getoutside #wanderlust #camp #neverstopexploring #diy #tinyhousebigliving #outdoors #lifeontheroad #apartmenttherapy @tinyhousetalk @tinyhouselisting @tinyhouseblog @hometinyhome @tinyhouse @archdigest @apartmenttherapy
Tinybusbigadventure
"Instagram" kontā @tinybusbigadventure var aplūkot Džeisona un Bleiras māju, ko viņi paši dēvē par "Wayne", jo viņi paši domā, ka šis "Ford" busiņš 1954. gadā piederējis Veinas skolai. Pāris šo unikālo busiņu atraduši kādā antīkā pagalmā Ziemeļkolorado, un šim busiņam par godu uztaisījuši arī savu mājaslapu, kurā var redzēt vairāk bilžu no busiņa iekšpuses, kā arī uzzināt citus interesējošos jautājumus par dzīvi tajā.
Themayesteam
Modernais un elegantais busiņš pieder Gabrielam un Debijai Meijiem, kuri tajā ceļo un dzīvo ar saviem četriem bērniem. Kopumā "skolas" tipa busiņš ir aptuveni 23 kvadrātmetru liels, tajā ir divi dīvāni, kurus var pārveidot par gultu, četras divguļamās gultas, funkcionāla virtuve, viena atsevišķa telpa ar lielu gultu, kā arī vannas istaba ar nelielu vannu un dušu. Pāra skaistajai dzīvesvietai var sekot līdzi "Instagram" kontā šeit, kā arī viņu blogā "The Mayes Team" šeit.
Yesterday we left the coast and headed back inland ⛰ we are one week away from the end of our month long road trip and we feel unbelievably grateful for this amazing vacation! 🙌🏻 a few years ago, this opportunity and the life we are living seemed like an impossibility...if you had told us that this would be our life, we would've thought you were crazy! 🤪 but here we are. more connected than ever, literally the happiest we have ever been and living the life that God has called us to live. 😭 believe us when we say that your life can change and God always has good things in store for you!
being on the road for a month was one of the most beautiful experiences and we have amazing memories that we will hold on to for life...I will be updating our stories highlights later on today with all the trip videos. ❤️ but I have to tell you...getting back into a routine around here has also brought SO much peace. Everyone knows what to expect, things stay cleaner for longer (😜) and there's just a sense of calm that comes with being back at home base 🚌 it's one of the most exciting things about living in this tiny home on wheels...when you want to move, you move and when you want to stay, you stay. The power of choice is such an empowering thing! 💪🏻 so tell us this...do you crave routine and consistency or prefer to go with the flow and adventure?
Fernthebus
Bens un Mende Tuskeri pārveidojuši 1992. gada skolas busiņu par jaunu un mūsdienīgu māju, kuru nosaukuši par "Fern" ("Papardi"). Nelielajā mājvietā dzīvo ne tikai pāris, bet aug arī viņu maijā dzimušais dēliņš un sunītis. Ģimenes skaistās dzīvesvietas bildes aprakstu un bildes vari aplūkot ne tikai viņu mājaslapā, bet arī redzēt "Instagram" kontu šeit.
Dear humans, Two years ago we bought a bus. A 24 foot, yellow, Diesel engine school bus. It had 12 bus seats and dirt and grime that was almost as old as we were. We had big dreams for this bus and it was a slow and steady process inching our way into making her our home. It was not a project for the faint of heart. We built (and sometimes rebuilt) every bit of her. All the while we knew one thing: we wanted to do it all ourselves, and we wanted to do it right. She is now our reliable travel home that takes us on any adventure that we dream of. Life looks very different than when we first started this journey, but one thing is for sure: adventure is something our grateful souls crave. What started out the two of us is now the three of us and we still have the same goals: live simply enough to have it all. Travel, spontaneity, stability, comfort, freedom, balance. We work hard, we hustle, and there is very little relaxing to be done when there is such a big world to discover! Thank you for following our crazy journey and for your continued support as we navigate this new adventure with a baby! Truly, from the bottom of our hearts, we are so grateful for the love that each and every one of you have shown! This #vanlife community is truly the best!
Contentednomads
1997. gada skolas busiņš par mājokli kļuvis arī kādai sešu cilvēku lielai ģimenei ASV, kuri savu dzīvokli šaurajā braucamrīkā dokumentē arī mājaslapā un "Instagram" kontā, ko var aplūkot šeit.
I wanted to take a moment and introduce ourselves to all of our new friends here on this platform. • 👋🏼 We are the Schannep family and we sold our house and moved into our Bus almost three years ago! Our kids are 8, 6, 4 and 2 and our littlest was born on the road. The biggest catalyst for us in beginning this journey with our kids as young as they are is family unity. We wanted to infuse our family with a thick culture of togetherness, adventure and flexibility. We school from the road, we work from the road and do family on the road. • ✌🏼 It's not without its difficulties as with anything, but the benefit has been tremendous. We are actually coming out with a couple courses you might be interested in! One is all about traveling with kids and the other is getting your finances in order to begin living tiny or on the road. We've been at this for almost 3 years and have some killer information to share with you all! Check out our website (link in profile) and get on the mailing address to know when the course will be ready! • 🙌🏼 Feel free to leave any questions below and we'll see if we can get some of them answered for you! 👇🏼
I like to switch things up. I like to keep my environment fresh and different, but in a tiny house I wasn't sure if I'd be able to switch a whole lot up with it all needing to be planned out so precisely. Guess what?! Demo was not as scary as we thought and remodeling is so worth it! ...and hard. • Here's another angles looking back towards our galley from the bunk section, with the door latches open. We often keep the door from the galley to the bunks open during the day so it's just easier to move to and fro. • What changes have you made to your space that have helped it be more efficient or appealing? 📷 @betsyandjohnphoto
Mobilemorellis
Beks un Džoela no Austrālijas pameta savus darbus, nopirka autobusu un pārtaisīja to par māju, liecina informācija viņu "Facebook" lapā. Kopā ar sunīti Tilliju viņi apbraukā Austrāliju, kā arī dalās ar saviem ikdienas piedzīvojumiem "Instagram" kontā.
Standing on the edge of this cliff was exhilarating... Especially when there was a huge fissure line cracking this ledge away from the rest! #buslife #bushome #busliving #vanlife #vanlifedreams #vanliving #vanlifeideas #vandwellinglife #vantales #vancrush #vanlifediaries #travel #travellife #travellingaustralia #travellers #thisisaustralia #aussienomad #explorers #explore #mobilehome #mobileliving #australiatravel #wanderers #wanderlust #roadtrip #visualstoriesontheroad #greataustralianbight #outbacktoocean #lightningstorm
We love the interior of our bus home right now. It's cozy and inviting and extremely us... it's not perfect but it's definitely getting there! #stillnamelessbus #bus #buslife #bushome #busreno #busconversion #mobilehome #mobileliving #homeiswhereyouparkit #homeonwheels #camperlife #vanlifedreams #vanlife #vegabond #dreamers #adventuremobile #australiatravel #livingsimple #lovinglife #goodlife #cantwait #adventure #australia #australiatravel #guitar #painting #art #inspired
Blueridgeconversions
Ja domā par savu sapņu namiņu uz riteņiem, tad "Instagram" konts @blueridgeconversions būs īstais iedvesmas avots! Tajā varēsi aplūkot Ziemeļkarolīnas uzņēmēju biznesa ainiņas un darbu –busiņu pārveidošanu par dzīvojamajām mājām.