No ēdamiem našķiem līdz rotājumiem – idejas galda kartēm

In a weeks time, I will be hosting my first ever Christmas dinner! There will be 12 of use and I reeeeeeallly want it to be memorable and beautiful. I might be a bit of geek here, but I started mocking up what the table setting may look like, in particular, the place cards! I love the look of something natural on the table, so today we are going foraging for pine cones to use as our place card holders! Yeay! I'll take any excuse to go out for a walk in the woods. Wish me luck that we'll find some nice ones. #christmastable #pineconeplacecard #placecards #placecardholder

A post shared by Amanda Keenan (@silverplatepress) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:05am PST