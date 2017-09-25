25.09.2017
14:21
 

15 фото и видео, которые или восхитят тебя, или вызовут отвращение

Новости
Равнодушным во время просмотра этого поста никто не останется — эти вещи или восхищают, или вызывают чувство глубокого отвращения.
15 фото и видео, которые или восхитят тебя, или вызовут отвращение
1
Правда, до крайностей дело не дойдет — маловероятно, чтобы тебе стало плохо (или хорошо) от всех фото сразу.
DELFI

1. Кинуть тапком или съесть это пирожное?


reddit.com

2. Порадоваться мастерству кукольника или сжечь, пока ОНО не заявило, что его зовут Чаки и не устроило у тебя дома "Детские игры"?


reddit.com

3. Поаплодировать гибкости пеликана или убежать с криком прочь?


reddit.com

4. Отдать должное мастерскому маникюру или потребовать надеть перчатки?

Let my hair grow here 머리가 자란다 painted all by myself @designdain

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

5. Поразиться мастерству "скульптура", слепившего из мяса лого Amazon, или "стошниться" прямо на месте?


reddit.com

6. Пялиться неприлично, открыв рот или попросить надеть рубашку?


instagram.com

7. Спросить, где взял такие с целью купить себе или содрать с ног и сжечь, пока не поздно?


reddit.com

8. Восторженно прыгать вокруг и пытаться сделать совместное селфи или бежать от этого монстра, который больше твой собаки?


youtube.com

9. Пригласить на следующую вечеринку, чтобы радовал гостей фокусом или позвать экзорциста?


Twitter: @ChristineBohan

10. Оценить уровень смекалки человека, который это сделал или заварить ему (или ей) потом кофе из этой воды?


Twitter: @baddinners

11. Съесть пирожное или позвать заклинателя змей?

12. Наслаждаться паркуром или кричать от ужаса, обхватив руками и ногами собственный стул?


reddit.com

13. Похлопать по животику или врезать кулаком со всей силы?


thedadbag.com

14. Спросить, где купил (и купить такой же) чехол или попросить телефон "позвонить" и грохнуть его со всей дури об пол?


reddit.com

15. И, наконец, вручить награду "Лучший Фотошоп месяца" или закрыть к чертям этот интернет?!


reddit.com

 
Ieteikt
Неудобная правда: 12 вещей, которые никто не рассказывает про выборы в Латвии Неудобная правда: 12 вещей, которые никто не рассказывает про выборы в Латвии   (12)
ВИДЕО: Морской лев затащил девочку под воду (с ней все хорошо) ВИДЕО: Морской лев затащил девочку под воду (с ней все хорошо)   (2)
16 мини-изобретений, которые делают жизнь легче… но их пока нет в Латвии 16 мини-изобретений, которые делают жизнь легче… но их пока нет в Латвии   (4)
От проросшей клубники до &quot;голого&quot; винограда: 19 фото еды, от которых немного не по себе От проросшей клубники до "голого" винограда: 19 фото еды, от которых немного не по себе  
Добавить комментарий
Комментировать
Комментировать могут только зарегистрированные пользователи!
Публикуя комментарий, вы соглашаетесь с правилами
Читать комментарии Читать комментарии
Самые интересные, красивые, актуальные фотографии. Что происходит в мире и Латвии? В спорте, музыке, науке и технике? Всё это к нам. Точно, четко, коротко!
Понятно... я больше не хочу это видеть!