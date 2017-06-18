18.06.2017
09:32
 

40 фото стильно одетых мужчин, от которых бросит в жар каждую девушку

Новости
Где можно встретить большое количество хорошо одетых мужчин? В окрестностях выставки мужской моды, конечно. Например, такой, как Pitti Uomo, которая прошла на этой неделе во Флоренции. Прошла, разумеется, не в первый раз, а уже в 92-ой.
1
Вот фото не обязательно красиво, но обязательно стильно одетых мужчин, мимо которых мы просто не сумели пройти мимо. Не сумеешь и ты.
DELFI

1.

Danilo Carnevale at #PittiUomo92, Florence. Photo by Acielle @styledumonde

A post shared by New York Times Fashion (@nytimesfashion) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

2.

3.

Heat wave at Pitti Uomo, Florence #pittiuomo92 📸by @leeoliveira for The New York Times

A post shared by New York Times Fashion (@nytimesfashion) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Take note! Fashion cues at Pitti Uomo 92 #epittistyle #pittiuomo92

A post shared by e-PITTI.com (@e_pitti) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

9.

10.

#pittiuomo92

A post shared by Ready to Where (@ready.to.where) on Jun 16, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

11.

12.

13.

At Pitti Uomo ⚫️⚪️#pittiuomo92 📸by @leeoliveira for The New York Times

A post shared by New York Times Fashion (@nytimesfashion) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

14.

Happy Friday from Pitti Uomo 92! #pittiuomo92 #epittistyle

A post shared by e-PITTI.com (@e_pitti) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

15.

@sirofsweden at Pitti. @justusf_hansen wearing our Harvey pinstripe suit!

A post shared by SIR of Sweden (@sirofsweden) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

16.

17.

18.

19.

Cool bros👐 @alessandro_carillo @andreacarillo See you in Naples and @carillomodaboutique

A post shared by Dasom (@__sommm__) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

20.

21.

22.

23.

449thtagram 피렌체가 냉정과 열정사이의 도시라 불리우는데는 소설원작의 영화에 있겠지만 피티워모를위해 이곳을 방문하는 저희들에게는 매번 또 다른 의미로 다가옵니다. 열정을 다하여 트렌드를 파악하고 새로운 것을 찾기위해 걷고 또 걷고 그리고 냉정하게 분석하여 소비자들에게 좋은 반응으로 이어질지에 대하여 치열하게 고민하고 그렇게 수없이 냉정과 열정사이에서 고민하다 보면 어느덧 일정이 마무리가 됩니다. 주인공 준세이와 아오이의 냉정과 열정사이가 아닌 피티워모를 찾는 저희같은 바이어들의 냉정과 열정사이가 또한번 끝이나고 있습니다. 뜨거웠던 이곳에서의 고민들은 내년에 봄이되어 그 평가가 시작되겠지만 지금은 장미빛 미래만을 꿈꾸고 싶습니다. #italy #firenze #pittiuomo #menswear #pittiuomo92 #mensfashion #seasoningforseasons

A post shared by DS (@monkeem) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

24.

25.

26.

Friday. - #pittiuomo #pitti92 #pittiuomo92 #mensfashion #menswear #thatsapitti #mrporterlive

A post shared by All Menswear | #thatsapitti (@thatsapitti) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

27.

LINEN JACKET WITH LAPEL ACCESSORIES #MENS #FIRENZE #ITALY #pittiuomo92 #menslinenjacket #firenzeitalia🇮🇹 #info@mikekageetrendbureau.com

A post shared by Mike Kagee Trend Bureau-SA (@mikekagee__trendbureau) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

28.

29.

30.

31.

#pittiimmagine#pittiuomo#moda#stile#pittiuomo92

A post shared by MEN'S FASHION STYLE (@mensfashionstylee) on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

32.

33.

34.

35.

#pittiuomo92 #styleman #gentleman #manwithstyle

A post shared by Thomas (@thomas_barkabas) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

36.

Last day at Pitti

A post shared by Alladin Philipe Faily (@alladinfaily) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

37.

38.

Karl-Edwin Guerre @guerreisms at #PittiUomo92. Photo by Acielle @styledumonde

A post shared by New York Times Fashion (@nytimesfashion) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

39.

40.

 
