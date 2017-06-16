16.06.2017
13:22
 

Эко-искусство. 17 фото еды, слишком красивой, чтобы ее есть

Новости
"Слишком красиво, чтобы есть", — говорят они, имея в виду какой-нибудь жалкий бутерброд с затейливо порезанной колбасой. Нет! Бутерброд — это не красиво! А вот это — это красиво.
Эко-искусство. 17 фото еды, слишком красивой, чтобы ее есть
1
Мы решили вставить в пост "эмбеды", чтобы каждый при желании мог пополнить свою ленту в "Инстаграме".
DELFI

1. Натуральное современное искусство.

2. Лицо хаоса.

3. Идеальный баланс цветов.

4. Существуют ли эти овощи, в принципе?

5. Потому что он номер один.

6. Сама элегантность.

Octopus. Celtuce. Potato. Onion

A post shared by Joey Scalabrino (@joejoenewyork) on Oct 17, 2014 at 4:56pm PDT

7. 50 оттенков голубого.

8. Сколько здесь рыб?

Striped bass. romesco. broccoli rabe. kaffir lime

A post shared by Joey Scalabrino (@joejoenewyork) on Sep 29, 2014 at 2:55pm PDT

9. Просто самый красивый стейк.

10. Одно движение вилкой — и это не стена, а мост.

11. Все краски жизни.

Good morning, friends! So many of you told me how my last blue bowl reminded you of the pool and/or ocean, so I thought another would be just right for @odilejp & @therawberry's #summervibeparty 🌊💦 - Peaches also remind me of summer: they're one of my fav fruits, so I'm stoked that they're back in season! 🍑 I thought a peach rose was essential & went from there! - Ingredients: 💙 Banana 💙 Pineapple 💙 Peach 💙 Pitaya 💙 Honeydew melon 💙 @rawnice Blue Spirulina - Swirls were made with So Delicious Coconut Milk Yogurt (mixed with natural powders for color): 🌀 Pink = @just_blends Pink Pitaya 🌀 Peach = @navitasorganics Goji ---#vegan#rawvegan#veganfoodporn#veganfoodshare#veganfoodlovers#dairyfree#cleaneating#foodporn#fitfood#protein#fruit#foodart#naturalfood#foodstyling#foodie#plantbased#veganfood#hclf#veganeats#smoothiebowls#smoothiebowl#eattherainbow#smoothie#foodsforthought#plantpowered#healthy#foodphotography#whatveganseat#ahealthynut

A post shared by Rachel Lorton (@rachelrenelorton) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

12. Красиво можно сделать не только из "благородных" ингредиентов.

13. Муза.

A post shared by Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:26am PST

14. Посвящается пчелам.

15. Яичница. С любовью.

Grilled Ramps, Farm Egg & Bacon #keepitsimple #breakfast #devourpower #seasonal #ramps #farmegg

A post shared by Kat Levitt 🍴A Girl & Her Food (@agirlandherfood) on Apr 27, 2016 at 4:14am PDT

16. И.Д.Е.А.Л.

17. Возможна ли реинкарнация?

And then other times, @juliakramer brings you a BANANA DOLPHIN

A post shared by Joanna Sciarrino (@jcsciarrino) on Feb 21, 2014 at 9:27am PST

 
Ieteikt
До и после. 18 ФОТО людей, которые сбросили безумное количество килограммов До и после. 18 ФОТО людей, которые сбросили безумное количество килограммов  
16 мини-изобретений, которые делают жизнь легче… но их пока нет в Латвии 16 мини-изобретений, которые делают жизнь легче… но их пока нет в Латвии   (4)
От проросшей клубники до &quot;голого&quot; винограда: 19 фото еды, от которых немного не по себе От проросшей клубники до "голого" винограда: 19 фото еды, от которых немного не по себе  
Перед смертью не наешься? Что 17 приговоренных к казни заказали на &quot;последний ужин&quot; Перед смертью не наешься? Что 17 приговоренных к казни заказали на "последний ужин"   (3)
Кухонные ужасы-2016: Эпичные фото &quot;еды&quot;, авторам которой и бутерброд сделать не поручишь Кухонные ужасы-2016: Эпичные фото "еды", авторам которой и бутерброд сделать не поручишь   (1)
Садитесь жрать, пожалуйста: 21 самая дикая вещь, сделанная хипстерами с едой в 2016 году Садитесь жрать, пожалуйста: 21 самая дикая вещь, сделанная хипстерами с едой в 2016 году  
Лови идею: 20 японских &quot;лайфхаков&quot;, которые надо срочно внедрить в нашу жизнь Лови идею: 20 японских "лайфхаков", которые надо срочно внедрить в нашу жизнь  
Как из российского пенсионера за 750 евро сделали &quot;звезду &quot;Инстаграма&quot; Как из российского пенсионера за 750 евро сделали "звезду "Инстаграма"   (2)
Добавить комментарий
Комментировать
Комментировать могут только зарегистрированные пользователи!
Публикуя комментарий, вы соглашаетесь с правилами
Транслит
Читать комментарии Читать комментарии
Самые интересные, красивые, актуальные фотографии. Что происходит в мире и Латвии? В спорте, музыке, науке и технике? Всё это к нам. Точно, четко, коротко!
Понятно... я больше не хочу это видеть!