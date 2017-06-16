Эко-искусство. 17 фото еды, слишком красивой, чтобы ее есть
1. Натуральное современное искусство.
2. Лицо хаоса.
St. Killians brie, brie beignets, pickled pear, parsnip puree, candied walnuts
3. Идеальный баланс цветов.
4. Существуют ли эти овощи, в принципе?
5. Потому что он номер один.
Striploin beef, pane fried vegetable balls, bechamel sauce covered baby eggplant and demi glace sauce
6. Сама элегантность.
7. 50 оттенков голубого.
8. Сколько здесь рыб?
9. Просто самый красивый стейк.
Faux-filet cendré de boeuf Wagyu du Québec, oignons brûlés, poireaux, héliantine et espuma de béarnaise. . . Ashed Quebec Wagyu beef rib-eye, burnt onions, leeks, helianthus and bearnaise espuma.
10. Одно движение вилкой — и это не стена, а мост.
11. Все краски жизни.
Good morning, friends! So many of you told me how my last blue bowl reminded you of the pool and/or ocean, so I thought another would be just right - Peaches also remind me of summer: they're one of my fav fruits, so I'm stoked that they're back in season! 🍑 I thought a peach rose was essential & went from there! - Ingredients: 💙 Banana 💙 Pineapple 💙 Peach 💙 Pitaya 💙 Honeydew melon 💙 Blue Spirulina - Swirls were made with Coconut Milk Yogurt (mixed with natural powders for color): 🌀 Pink = Pink Pitaya 🌀 Peach = Goji
12. Красиво можно сделать не только из "благородных" ингредиентов.
Perfect breakfast ✌ Indomie goreng 🇮🇩 ( fried noodle ) / meatball / hard boiled egg
13. Муза.
14. Посвящается пчелам.
15. Яичница. С любовью.
16. И.Д.Е.А.Л.
Alırım bi dal