23.12.2016
15:56
 

Мужик "вфотошопливает" себя в фото модели с 70 млн. фанатов; делает их только лучше

Новости
Кто такая Кендалл Дженнер ты, возможно, не знаешь. Но теперь — узнаешь, а все благодаря некому Kirby, который у себя в "Инстаграме" развлекается тем, что постит "совместные" с Дженнер фотографии… хотя каждая из них — это чистой воды "Фотошоп". Причем "Фотошоп" действительно мастерский!
1
Кстати Кендалл Дженнер — это модель и участница телевизионного реалити-шоу "Семейство Кардашьян", и за ней в "Инстаграме" следят более 70 млн. человек. У Kirby подписчиков гораздо меньше — всего-то 450 тыс. Несправедливость!
DELFI

1. Мы не будем своим странным юмором портить эти фотографии.

2. Кто "в теме", может почитать подписи самого автора.

3. Остальные просто втыкают в забавные фоточки!

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

 
