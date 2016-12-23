Мужик "вфотошопливает" себя в фото модели с 70 млн. фанатов; делает их только лучше
1. Мы не будем своим странным юмором портить эти фотографии.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my twinsie 4 lyfe!!! Love my sis more than all the Dunkaroos I've eaten in my 21 years on earth (which is a lot haha)! Even tho I was cropped out of the ultra sound and mom said I was an "unexpected surprise" I still feel #blessed to pop Martinellis and ride horses w/ you. #BirthdayTwins #UnexpectedSurprisesAreWhatMakesThemSurprises #ItWasTheHorsesBdayToo! #wtf
2. Кто "в теме", может почитать подписи самого автора.
3. Остальные просто втыкают в забавные фоточки!
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
I like that movie The Bucket List b/c 1) the acting is good and 2) it taught me to make a Bucket List haha. Always wanted to jetpack so Kendall and Kylie got me lessons down in Puerto Rico. Kinda bummed that I got stuck in that sea cave for a couple days tho... cuz that was def NOT on my Bucket List haha :/ #MadeLobsterFriends #thanksKendallAndKylie #AwesomeDay #PuertoRicoLivin
11.
12.
13.
Haha so embarrassing! I had to moon @justinbieber 's boat cause he was beating us in the Lake Tahoe Spring Invitational lol. I clearly had too much sugar and went a lil wild!! #WeWon #boatracing #JunkintheSwimTrunk #sorrynotsorry #sugarhigh #CapriSunLivin #tahoe #lovemylife #bestie #beachlife #race #funtimes