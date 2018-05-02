Мужик все еще "фшопивает" себя в фото Кендалл Дженнер, делает их только лучше
Had kind of an earth shattering experience this week... found out Kermit the Frog is just a puppet. Idk. I’m mad. Feel like I’ve been lied to. This was our 4th shoot together and I had no idea. Gunna keep my head up though and power through the week. Dang. #NeverMeetYourHeros #ThoughtWeWereFriends #NowIKnowWhyHeNeverTextedBack #TheGreenMachine #KendallLooksFlawlessTho
Kylie said that if this video gets over 50 million views she’ll let me have my garage sale at her house! 😬 Items I’m selling: half of a potato cannon, a shattered fish tank, tennis balls, a bunch of Morris The Cat t-shirts, a beach chair that I never figured out how to open, a haunted vase, a crate of Taco Bell hot sauce packets, a couch that smells like olives, Super Soakers, a box filled with horror movies that are too scary for me, Kirby chapstick samples from my lip kit line that never made it to stores, a bunch of old clothes, 1 sneaker, some of my old high school art projects, and a lot of other stuff. HMU!!! #KirbysGarageSale #AlmostGotCrushedAtTheEnd #LOL @kyliejenner
Every good dog owner knows that 1) dogs love to be petted 2) all dogs go to heaven and 3) the longer the tail, the smarter the dog. Well my dog Andrew has the longest tail I’ve ever seen so he must be one friggin smart af pup!! He also loves biting, running away and hiding under the couch. haha smdh freakin Andrew! Kendall’s dog is cute too tho. #Andrew #AdoptDontShop #FoundHimByArbys #DogTwins
Every year Kanye forgets the meaning of Christmas so Kendall and I have to remind him what it’s all about. This year we acted out the story of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and I don’t wanna brag... but we freakin NAILED it. Mom called it “exhausting” 😄 #NailedIt #FatRudolph #FoughtACatInActFive #TheCatWon
As you prob know, Kendall and I take Halloween VERY srsly. No LOL. Ghosts and ghouls and pumpkins are serious business. This year, Kendall dressed up as the “ghost of a girl who got 2nd degree rope burn from her tire swing and died” and I went as “cute giraffe.” Kinda bummed I didn’t win the costume contest but Khloe’s Megatron costume was friggin lit AF 🔥 🔥 🔥 #CongratsKhloe #SuperSeriousHalloween2017 #DidntGetScaredOnce #HadToTakeTheWholeCostumeOffToPee #HappyHalloween
Kendall is going on a “Sandwich Diet” where she basically just doesn’t eat any sandwiches for a month and she hired me to be her “Sandwich Police” which basically means I just don’t let her eat any sandwiches. Not really great at my job tho b/c I thought she was texting on her phone but she was actually just eating a sandwich smh lol. I guess both of us aren’t great at keeping pinky promises 😕😑 #iPromiseToDoBetter #CanTheyTakeMyBadgeAwayForThis? #YesIHaveABadge #SandwichPolice
There have been some rumors about me and @ddlovato and I can ASSURE you that we’re definitely JUST Dance Dance Revolution Partners (she always wins tho ha smh). And also we play Uno together. And we used to carpool to karate class with @Kendalljenner. But that’s it. Oh and once we split a pumpkin pie but it was after Thanksgiving so it was on sale tbh #KirbyAndDemi #SorryNotSorry #JustFriends #TheFriendZoneSoundsLikeADopePlaceToThrowABirthdayParty #ThoughtDemiWasKylieForLike40Minutes #lol
Kendall volunteered to chaperone my roller hockey team outing to Shakey’s Pizza but I screwed up and got the date wrong and also the location wrong and also the season apparently ended two months ago but we still ate pizza and goofed around all day lol! smdh #SorryForMissingOurTeamOutingEveryone #ExcitedForNextSeason
Kylie lost her car keys in the sand so the squad teamed up and searched for like 4 hours haha. Turns out they were actually in the car and the car was running in the parking lot the whole time but it was still def really dope to hang out with the people I love most. Also special shout out to St Bart's Hospital for treating me for sunscreen poisoning! Love u guys! #SentimentalKirby #Teamwork #KylieLosesEverythingLOL #SunscreenPoisoning #squad