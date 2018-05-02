02.05.2018
Мужик все еще "фшопивает" себя в фото Кендалл Дженнер, делает их только лучше

Точнее, "все еще делает их только лучше" — когда-то мы тебе уже показывали его творения, настало время обновить подборочку.
За три года Дженнер набрала 20 млн. фанатов, а ее самый преданный поклонник "всего лишь" удвоил их количество и скоро разменяет миллион. Смотри пародии и наслаждайся мастерством! Тем более, что теперь у него появились и очень крутые видео!
instagram.com/kirbyjenner

Found a baby what do I do? smdh #NamedItChevron #BabyDrama

A post shared by Kirby Jenner (@kirbyjenner) on Dec 6, 2017 at 9:53am PST

