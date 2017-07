Being the only one in the sea 🙈 coz it was just 16 degrees 😂 my paparazzi friend took the unexpected shot, but nice memory 😂 freezing but i did it 🙈 #summer #june #jurmala #latvia #travel #holiday #love #sea #sun #cold #brave #mission #acomplished #happy

A post shared by Natia (@n_opaline) on Jul 3, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT