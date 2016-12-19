Садитесь жрать, пожалуйста: 21 самая дикая вещь, сделанная хипстерами с едой в 2016 году
1. Салат "Цезарь" — одинокий лист салата в кольце из одинокого хлеба.
This is not what I expected when I ordered a Caesar salad pic.twitter.com/yv9161wG7W— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) 11 декабря 2016 г.
2. Кофе в пробирке.
My mate ordered a strong black coffee and I've never been so angry in all my life wtf even is this? pic.twitter.com/5R8v81mjCc— IncrediblyRich (@IncrediblyRich) 17 января 2016 г.
3. Чай или научный эксперимент?
4. Яйцо по-шотландски — завтрак чемпиона, буквально.
The guy at the table next to me has just been served the most SENSATIONAL scotch egg. It comes in a TROPHY. pic.twitter.com/iQKz4eqqAW— Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) 11 декабря 2016 г.
5. "Дорогой, будешь десерт в ванной? Нет, не ты в ванной — десерт!".
@TheWeebl chose to eat his desert out of a bath regrets it. pic.twitter.com/ZUoKN4kx34— Sarah Darling (@MsDarlizzle) 13 августа 2016 г.
6. Надеемся, тебе пальцы сегодня вечером ни для чего важного не нужны?
7. Хлеб в носке, а что такого? Не любишь хлеб в шерсти, что ли?!
8. Живой укор твоему чревоугодию — сколько раз ты подтянешься после такого "спортивного" десерта?!
*dies of embarrassment looking at this hipster food* pic.twitter.com/eEtUV3bnSH— ros (@puppetmotel) 28 сентября 2016 г.
9. Набор "Сделай сам". За 29 евро, между прочим.
You're going to love this: DECONSTRUCTED SPAG BOL, La Folie Douce, Val d'isere, €29 (@WeWantPlates) pic.twitter.com/81icv1VyEn— Ed Smith (@rocketandsquash) 17 марта 2016 г.
10. Книжные полки не только для книг, твои представления устарели.
11. Ну, да, ужин на скейтборде, а что? А?! Какое еще блюдо?!
Call us cynical, but we don't believe this skateboard will see the inside of a dishwasher.
(Pic: @GabrielGTweets) pic.twitter.com/xJmcyPw6JS— We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 20 июля 2016 г.
12. Закускам самое место в туфле, а кто не согласен — тот не хипстер.
@WeWantPlates the table next to us got their tempura in a handbag...... pic.twitter.com/8Qcz2DIQg1— eeke (@eeketht) 28 марта 2016 г.
13. Это целый тренд!
14. "Кушать подано, садитесь жрать пожалуйста" — для молодых хипстеров эта фраза значит именно такую ситуацию.
I need to draw the line on this hipster food presentation. This is a goddamn measuring cup. pic.twitter.com/eSM39MTNG5— Crysta Timmerman (@crystatimmerman) 29 июля 2016 г.
15. Кто не подает капустный салат под майонезом в тележке для покупок — тот хипстеру не друг, не товарищ и не брат.
Hey, tell you what would be a great idea, let's put the coleslaw IN A SHOPPING TROLLEY pic.twitter.com/0WLpXd6LHl— Bob Granleese (@bobgranleese) 24 февраля 2016 г.
16.
Г#%#а Еды на лопате не желаешь ли?
17. Здесь прекрасно просто все.
18. Под столом! Мы, а не ЭТО! ЭТО как раз на столе.
19. Когда болт на еду кладут буквально.
.@WeWantPlates that time everything came in enamel wear & the corn on the cob impaled with a rusty nail pic.twitter.com/JsBT3Qdtrz— Isobel Blaikie (@isobelblaikie) 13 июля 2016 г.
20. Э-э-э... Ну-у-у.. Ок.
21. Уносите!
I told the waitress, ripping the piss, that she forgot to give me the brush. Ripping the piss, she brought me one. pic.twitter.com/OoX496S3pW— Ross O'Carroll-Kelly (@RossOCK) 21 марта 2016 г.