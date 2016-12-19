19.12.2016
13:24
 

Садитесь жрать, пожалуйста: 21 самая дикая вещь, сделанная хипстерами с едой в 2016 году

Новости
Кофе в пробирке, десерт в мышеловке, а обед — в ботинке?! Заверните, берем два! И еще два. А нет, лучше три — более по-хипстерски.
Кто голоден, того этот пост может расстроить. Впрочем, он кого хочешь может расстроить.
1. Салат "Цезарь" — одинокий лист салата в кольце из одинокого хлеба.

2. Кофе в пробирке.

3. Чай или научный эксперимент?

4. Яйцо по-шотландски — завтрак чемпиона, буквально.

5. "Дорогой, будешь десерт в ванной? Нет, не ты в ванной — десерт!".

6. Надеемся, тебе пальцы сегодня вечером ни для чего важного не нужны?

(half-eaten) #cheese #grapes #food at Noa Restaurant #tallinn #wewantplates?

A photo posted by Rob Tinsley (@robtinsley) on Jul 26, 2016 at 3:47am PDT

7. Хлеб в носке, а что такого? Не любишь хлеб в шерсти, что ли?!

One from last night. Bread... in a sack. Yay or nay?

A photo posted by London Piggy (@londonpiggy) on Oct 14, 2016 at 2:49am PDT

8. Живой укор твоему чревоугодию — сколько раз ты подтянешься после такого "спортивного" десерта?!

9. Набор "Сделай сам". За 29 евро, между прочим.

10. Книжные полки не только для книг, твои представления устарели.

Afternoon tea served in a drawer. #wewantplates #cherishconf #lightupthesky #yum #afternoontea #tea #scones

A photo posted by Tori Redding (@toriredding92) on Jun 3, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

11. Ну, да, ужин на скейтборде, а что? А?! Какое еще блюдо?!

12. Закускам самое место в туфле, а кто не согласен — тот не хипстер.

13. Это целый тренд!

Food served in a glass shoe! #wewantplates #tapas #bazaarmeat #vegas

A photo posted by tobychiz (@tobychiz) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:26pm PDT

14. "Кушать подано, садитесь жрать пожалуйста" — для молодых хипстеров эта фраза значит именно такую ситуацию.

15. Кто не подает капустный салат под майонезом в тележке для покупок — тот хипстеру не друг, не товарищ и не брат.

16. Г#%#а Еды на лопате не желаешь ли?

This has gone too far... #wewantplates #shovel #brunch

A photo posted by Anne (@anneavelo) on Feb 14, 2016 at 1:41am PST

17. Здесь прекрасно просто все.

#wewantplates

A photo posted by Megan Jones (@meganpop) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:59am PST

18. Под столом! Мы, а не ЭТО! ЭТО как раз на столе.

When Uri Geller wants a fryup but he's on a diet... #wewantplates

A photo posted by Merlin Mason (@merlinmason) on Feb 27, 2016 at 3:40pm PST

19. Когда болт на еду кладут буквально.

20. Э-э-э... Ну-у-у.. Ок.

Usually I'm all #wewantplates except when there's flowerpot scones

A photo posted by Justine Lewis (@justinelewisauthor) on Sep 25, 2016 at 6:17pm PDT

21. Уносите!

 
Ieteikt
