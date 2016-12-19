Садитесь жрать, пожалуйста: 21 самая дикая вещь, сделанная хипстерами с едой в 2016 году

1. Салат "Цезарь" — одинокий лист салата в кольце из одинокого хлеба.

This is not what I expected when I ordered a Caesar salad pic.twitter.com/yv9161wG7W— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) 11 декабря 2016 г.

2. Кофе в пробирке.

My mate ordered a strong black coffee and I've never been so angry in all my life wtf even is this? pic.twitter.com/5R8v81mjCc— IncrediblyRich (@IncrediblyRich) 17 января 2016 г.

3. Чай или научный эксперимент?

Science experiment, or cup of tea? Tricky to tell. #wheresthetesttubeofsugar #hipster #wewantplates #edinburgh A photo posted by Hollie (@hollomaphone) on Jul 13, 2016 at 8:50am PDT

4. Яйцо по-шотландски — завтрак чемпиона, буквально.

The guy at the table next to me has just been served the most SENSATIONAL scotch egg. It comes in a TROPHY. pic.twitter.com/iQKz4eqqAW— Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) 11 декабря 2016 г.

5. "Дорогой, будешь десерт в ванной? Нет, не ты в ванной — десерт!".

@TheWeebl chose to eat his desert out of a bath regrets it. pic.twitter.com/ZUoKN4kx34 — Sarah Darling (@MsDarlizzle) 13 августа 2016 г.

6. Надеемся, тебе пальцы сегодня вечером ни для чего важного не нужны?

(half-eaten) #cheese #grapes #food at Noa Restaurant #tallinn #wewantplates? A photo posted by Rob Tinsley (@robtinsley) on Jul 26, 2016 at 3:47am PDT

7. Хлеб в носке, а что такого? Не любишь хлеб в шерсти, что ли?!

One from last night. Bread... in a sack. Yay or nay? A photo posted by London Piggy (@londonpiggy) on Oct 14, 2016 at 2:49am PDT

8. Живой укор твоему чревоугодию — сколько раз ты подтянешься после такого "спортивного" десерта?!

*dies of embarrassment looking at this hipster food* pic.twitter.com/eEtUV3bnSH— ros (@puppetmotel) 28 сентября 2016 г.

9. Набор "Сделай сам". За 29 евро, между прочим.

You're going to love this: DECONSTRUCTED SPAG BOL, La Folie Douce, Val d'isere, €29 (@WeWantPlates) pic.twitter.com/81icv1VyEn— Ed Smith (@rocketandsquash) 17 марта 2016 г.

10. Книжные полки не только для книг, твои представления устарели.

Afternoon tea served in a drawer. #wewantplates #cherishconf #lightupthesky #yum #afternoontea #tea #scones A photo posted by Tori Redding (@toriredding92) on Jun 3, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

11. Ну, да, ужин на скейтборде, а что? А?! Какое еще блюдо?!

Call us cynical, but we don't believe this skateboard will see the inside of a dishwasher.

(Pic: @GabrielGTweets) pic.twitter.com/xJmcyPw6JS— We Want Plates (@WeWantPlates) 20 июля 2016 г.

12. Закускам самое место в туфле, а кто не согласен — тот не хипстер.

@WeWantPlates the table next to us got their tempura in a handbag...... pic.twitter.com/8Qcz2DIQg1— eeke (@eeketht) 28 марта 2016 г.

13. Это целый тренд!

Food served in a glass shoe! #wewantplates #tapas #bazaarmeat #vegas A photo posted by tobychiz (@tobychiz) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:26pm PDT

14. "Кушать подано, садитесь жрать пожалуйста" — для молодых хипстеров эта фраза значит именно такую ситуацию.

I need to draw the line on this hipster food presentation. This is a goddamn measuring cup. pic.twitter.com/eSM39MTNG5— Crysta Timmerman (@crystatimmerman) 29 июля 2016 г.

15. Кто не подает капустный салат под майонезом в тележке для покупок — тот хипстеру не друг, не товарищ и не брат.

Hey, tell you what would be a great idea, let's put the coleslaw IN A SHOPPING TROLLEY pic.twitter.com/0WLpXd6LHl— Bob Granleese (@bobgranleese) 24 февраля 2016 г.

16. Г#%#а Еды на лопате не желаешь ли?

This has gone too far... #wewantplates #shovel #brunch A photo posted by Anne (@anneavelo) on Feb 14, 2016 at 1:41am PST

17. Здесь прекрасно просто все.

#wewantplates A photo posted by Megan Jones (@meganpop) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:59am PST

18. Под столом! Мы, а не ЭТО! ЭТО как раз на столе.

When Uri Geller wants a fryup but he's on a diet... #wewantplates A photo posted by Merlin Mason (@merlinmason) on Feb 27, 2016 at 3:40pm PST

19. Когда болт на еду кладут буквально.

.@WeWantPlates that time everything came in enamel wear & the corn on the cob impaled with a rusty nail pic.twitter.com/JsBT3Qdtrz— Isobel Blaikie (@isobelblaikie) 13 июля 2016 г.

20. Э-э-э... Ну-у-у.. Ок.

Usually I'm all #wewantplates except when there's flowerpot scones A photo posted by Justine Lewis (@justinelewisauthor) on Sep 25, 2016 at 6:17pm PDT

21. Уносите!