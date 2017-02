Fotogrāfs ar papīra figūriņām pasaules slavenākās vietas pārvērš smieklīgās bildītēs

Did you know that snowboarding's popularity is somewhat thanks to James Bond? Well, more specifically Tom Sims who was Roger Moore's stunt double in A View to Kill. In one action sequence, Sims threw himself down a mountain on a snowboard whilst pulling off impressive tricks in front of the camera. When the film came out in 1985, sales of snowboards soared as the sport hit the mainstream. It was a pretty good bit of PR by Sims since he owned Sims Snowboards, one of the very few companys selling snowboards at the time @SkiClubGB #SkiClubPhotos #Snowboard #Snowboarding #Ski #Snow #TowerBridge #StreetArt #StreetArtLovers #StreetArtGlobe #Spon #WorldofArtists #London #ThisIsLondon #Stencil #Silhouette #PaperArt

A post shared by Rich McCor 🇬🇧 (@paperboyo) on Dec 10, 2016 at 3:11am PST