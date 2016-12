It's time for an ice skate down memory lane! Santa's Village in Skyforest reopens Friday. The 1950s theme park has been shuttered for almost 20 years, but @skyparksantasvillage is back with most of the nostalgic attractions that you remember from your childhood, along with a few new amenities. Most importantly, Santa Claus will be back! @abc7robmcmillan takes us on a tour on Eyewitness News at 6pm on ABC7 and abc7.com/live. One tip that Rob wants to pass on: If you are planning on attending tomorrow, buy your tickets online at the link in their profile. They won't be selling them at the gate! Photo: Santa's Village

A photo posted by ABC7 Southern California (@abc7la) on Dec 1, 2016 at 4:05pm PST